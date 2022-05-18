What are the eight names erased by Tata for Qatar? -David Medrano

THEY GONE

Javier Hernández, Carlos ‘Titán’ Salcedo, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, JDS, Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Miguel Layún, Diego Reyes and Fernando Navarro became important footballers in the Gerardo Martino process, however, none are considered in the list of 38 players called up for friendlies in the United States and the Nations League, which means that they have very little chance of being considered for the World Cup Qatar 2022. The reasons are various and range from considerable casualties to situations that were not to the liking of the coaching staff, such as the cases of Salcedo and Chicharito Hernández.

CONTEMPLATED

Although Chucky Lozano, Carlos Rodríguez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Alan Pulido were not summoned to the Mexican team On this occasion, the four are still on Gerardo Martino’s radar and were not summoned for medical reasons. In the case of Chucky, the shoulder injury that has been bothering him for a long time will be treated, while Funes Mori and Pulido are recovering from operations and in the case of Carlos Rodríguez, he has been recovering from a complicated injury.

IN WE WILL SEE

In the workshops that FIFA held with the coaches during the days prior to the draw in qatar, the coaches requested that if there were 26 registered players, everyone be allowed to go to the bench, a situation in which the governing body of soccer did not agree in the first instance, which initially accepted that there were 26, as long as when only 23 could be registered on the card, 11 on the court and 12 on the bench, as has happened in recent World Cups and as it was in the qualifying round. The idea of ​​FIFA is that each match the participating teams register 23 elements and that three have to go to the stands. In the coming weeks, FIFA will give a definitive answer in this regard.

