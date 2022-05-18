War Ukraine – Russia | Bulgaria warns of “real” risk in Europe | May 2 news

Ukraine criticizes Lavrov’s “hateful statements” about Hitler’s “Jewish blood”

The German government today attributed to “Russian propaganda” the phrase of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovstating that like the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Adolf Hilter “also had Jewish origins”.

Lavrov’s statement is “absurd”affirmed the spokesman for the government of Olaf Scholz, Steffen Hebestreit, amid the harsh reactions that this comment has precipitated, especially from Israel.

“I think it is an action of Russian propaganda, in this case through Foreign Minister Lavrov, which does not deserve further comment”has expressed that government source, asked about the issue in a routine appearance before the media.

Berlin’s response adds to the stupor caused by a phrase by Lavrovin a weekend interview with the Italian channel Rete4, the first in a European medium since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

The Russian Foreign Minister there insisted on the infiltration of supposedly neo-Nazi sectors in Ukrainian institutions. When warned about Zelensky’s Jewish roots, Lavrov replied that Hitler “also had Jewish origins”.

The harshest reaction so far has come from Israelwhose Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to that country “to a clarification meeting”.