Vincent Cassel and Eva Green will star in ‘Liaison’, the new Stephen Hopkins

Apple has given the green light to the production of ‘liaison’, Anglo-French thriller starring César winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA winner Eva Green. The series will premiere worldwide on Apple TV+, and will be the company’s first original production shot in French (and English).

‘liaison’ It will be a contemporary, fast-paced thriller that explores how the mistakes we’ve made in the past have the power to destroy our future. The series will combine action with an unpredictable plot and multiple readings, in which espionage and political intrigue will be intertwined with a story of love and passion.

The series’ cast will also include Peter Mullan, César winner Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, BAFTA winner Bukky Bakray and Emmy winner Thierry Frmont.

‘liaison’ is a production of Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions (part of Newen). Created and written by Virginie Brac (‘gears’), the series will be directed by Emmy winner Stephen Hopkins, responsible for ‘Predator 2’, ‘Devils of the night’, ‘Lost in Space’ either ‘Under suspicion’ who in recent years has directed many episodes of series such as ’24’, ‘House of Lies’ either ‘The Fugitive’.

In turn, Hopkins serves as executive producer alongside Gub Neal, Jean Benoit Gillig, Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson and Ed Barlow, with Joanie Blaikie and Eric Jollant serving as producers.