Very sensual! Megan Fox gave a glimpse of the romantic bath she took with Machine Gun Kelly

UNITED STATES-. Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly They are fashionistas both on the catwalk and in their privacy. Less than a week after the artist asked his beloved to marry him in Puerto Ricoa moment they shared on social networks, it was published in their stories of Instagram the relaxing and sensual way that the couple chose to celebrate together.

The couple of the moment showed off their matching metallic gold pedicures as they wrapped their feet around each other and enjoyed a romantic soak in a bathtub in a video that Fox Posted in your stories Instagram. In the clip, they braced their feet against the edge of the bathtub, which was filled with rose-petal water. In addition, the laughter of the duo could be heard Machine Gun Kelly asking, “What the hell is going on?”

Previously, Fox He also shared with his followers the match he made with Machine Gun Kelly in a chrome manicure Nails of LA, which complemented her new diamond and emerald engagement ring, designed by her husband-to-be. Last month she also tied her pinky nails together with a thin silver chain at the launch party for her own nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR.

The artists are completely in love with each other, and they have not stopped proving it since they started dating in June 2020. The duo not only said they knew each other from past lives, but also Fox He surprised his fans when, at the time of sharing the video of the marriage request, he announced that they took each other’s blood to make the ceremony official.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that followed I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” he wrote. Fox when she shared the news of the engagement.