Unreal Engine 5: what is it and why is it called the future of the gaming industry? | technology | console | pc | Present

The gaming industry does not stop surpassing itself every year, that is why this 2022in addition to the good titles released on the different platforms, has highlighted a new technology coupled for the following deliveries.

Its about Unreal Engine 5a graphics engine that allows you to develop hyper realistic graphics, which are capable of confusing even the human eye. Many may find this new trend strange, so in the following note we will give details about its creation and the influence it will have on the games of the future.

What is Unreal Engine 5?

As we mentioned recently, it’s a graphics engine created by Epic Games, the famous developer that gave life to games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and other hits loved by the community. Currently, it is available in open source, that is, it is free in early access so that users can experiment with this editor.

Among its most outstanding aspects is the Nanite technology, which allows highlighting and enhancing the resolution of textures and advanced lighting, which gives it a much more realistic style, similar to what can be seen with CGI in movies, although in this case is only set to operate on PC and consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

On the other hand, by incorporating the Temporary Super Resolution system, it is capable of working with virtualized geometry, which basically gives tools to render some digital scenes much faster and have a faster preview of what is being edited and what the final product would be. .

Meanwhile, for those who wonder about the reason behind the number 5, this is because it is a range that has been in process for the last few decades, starting precisely with the Unreal and Unreal Tournament shooters of 1998, the year that Epic Games showed for the first time their works in this technology.

Importance in video games

When this new editor was released, the gamer company knew that it was no use announcing it just as a project, so they released various trailers, clips and gameplays of how their games will look with Unreal Engine 5. That is how they revealed the premiere of titles made with this engine, mainly for Sony’s most recent console, with the demonstration The Matrix Awakens as the big boom this year.

After publishing the video starring a Keanu Reeves made on computer and almost identical to his version in person, other companies publicly expressed their desire to integrate this engine into their deliveries. SUMO Digital, Remedy, Rare and CD Projekt Red are some of those that have already offered a glimpse of their plans with the latest graphics technology, among which The Witcher will be the strongest bet in the coming months.