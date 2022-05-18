UK to suspend doctors who spread fake news

has laid the foundations for what will be the newfor doctors operating in the country. After a decade without changes, the(GMC) has prepared a battery of changes among which the possibility of expelling from the profession those physicians who disseminateon their personal social networks.

The organization has advanced that publications made on platforms such as Twitter, instagram either TikTok in case any professional receives a complaint, as the newspaper advanced Guardian. The objective is to guarantee that the information disseminated by this group is “honest” and beneficial for patients, avoiding the spread of ‘fake news’. Among the sanctions collected, there is the removing the physician from the medical record if you do not fulfill your duties.

The first update to this code since the year 2013 comes at a time marked by Covid-19 pandemic. During the health crisis, the General Medical Council has already opened some investigations against doctors who had publicly declared their vaccine concern or for having questioned the effect of masks, since it could entail a problem for the safety of patients.

Although until now the behaviors by doctors that could pose some type of risk were reviewed, the new manual that the organization has prepared will allow enlarge The focus is also on the comments made on social networks with the aim of adapting to the 21st century communication channels.

The new Hippocratic Oath, under debate in the UK

The General Medical Council has prepared this battery of changes, although it has chosen to subject them to the scrutiny of the doctors. That is why he has already launched a survey through its main platforms so that professionals can express their opinions. “Good medical practice is a framework to help physicians with the professional and ethical challenges they face throughout their careers,” he said. Josie Cheetmann, Vice-president of the Medical Committee of the Wals Juniors master’s degree.

Beyond the debate on fake news, the update has also incorporated other novelties such as the doctor’s obligation to report situations in which he or she has detected a workplace bullying or actions of discrimination or sexual harassment in the area in which he works.