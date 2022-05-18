Trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard live, today May 18

ACurrently the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in libel suit after the interpreter published an article in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Rachel Pennington couldn’t hold back the tears when talking about the facial injuries that Amber Heard presented. “It’s a photo of Amber’s face with two black eyes and a swollen lower lip, a swollen nose,” she said.

The actor waved through the window of his truck to fans outside the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

The 17th day of the trial left great moments:

From the facial expressions of Amber Heard to court doodles Johnny Deppthe users of the social media have enjoyed every moment of the exes trial, and the last moment that went viral features Camille Vasquez, one of the actor’s lawyers.

On Monday, May 17, the star of Aquaman36, was repeatedly questioned by the lawyer, who did not hesitate to attract attention and respect by defending his client. One of the most talked about exchanges occurred when vasquez I asked the mother of one about the $7 million donation she previously pledged to the ACLU.

Heard received the amount in her divorce settlement with Depp, 58, but promised to donate every penny to the organization; however, Vásquez pointed out that he has not yet done so.

During her testimony, Heard claimed that Depp hated Franco and that this was the reason for some fights, in addition to destabilizing the relationship at times.

The Acuaman actress accused her now ex-husband of domestic abuse during the hearing and denounced an assault during a flight to Los Angeles after having touched on the subject of Franco.

Amber Heard returned to the witness stand on Monday for the third day of his libel trial brought by his ex-husband, Johnny Depp.Heard burst into tears multiple times inside a crowded and mostly maskless courtroom at remember her relationship with Depp.

Sometimes I describe their relationship as “violent and chaotic”.

The court reproduced excerpts from a conversation between Heard and Depp in which she can be heard telling her ex-husband that she doesn’t want to make the evidence of her abuse public because she doesn’t want to “hurt” him.

The actor and Camille Vasquez hugged conclude Amber Heard’s testimony.

The actress says that she is a survivor of Depp and that she can look at it.

The actor could not help laughing when listening to the defense of his ex-wife trying to imitate his voice

Deep’s attorney recalled Heard’s alleged domestic violence case against Van Ree; the actress denied that she had assaulted her

“I want to tear you to pieces, devour you and savor the taste”, Amber Heard wrote to Johny Depp in one of the two letters that the actor’s lawyers read this Tuesday in the trial held by the two Hollywood stars, who continue to mercilessly expose their privacy in the eyes of everyone despite the damage to their reputation. In the first letter, Heard writes passionately about her relationship with Depp.

Depp. In another letter, he also talks about his feelings towards the actor, despite the conflicts they had in their relationship.

On the recording, both Heard and Depp insult each other in the middle of a heated argument. “Suck my p…, suck my p…”Heard yells several times at her ex-partner. “You’re a fucking kid too, I wish I hadn’t bought any of the lies you’ve sold me,” she lamented.

The actor counters by calling “damn spoiled brat” to Heard, which calls Depp a “joke”. “Yeah, I’m the joke of the industry, Amber. Your jealousy is so tragic,” Depp says to end the argument, before she asks him to leave home once and for all.

During the trial, Depp’s defense questioned Heard about CCTV video of James Franco getting into the elevator with her the night after the fight in the penthouse when they called the police.

On cross-examination, Camille Vasquez suggested that Heard had manipulated some images of the alleged bruises on her face, to add drama to the injuries. The images date from May 2016, and would have been manipulated by adding saturation to the photographs.

The actor’s defense showed how the actress sent multiple text messages to Johnny Depp on Oct. 22, 2015. The attorney said Heard called him a monster when he simply needed space.

The actor could not contain his laughter when he heard his ex-wife’s response to the alleged incident in Australia

“You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, aren’t you, Ms. Heard?” Attorney Vasquez asked.

“I didn’t assault Johnny in Australia. I never assaulted Johnny,” replied the actress.

The defense of Johnny Depp questions Amber Heard on give Depp a knife during the period when the actress claimed he was beating her.

“This is the knife you gave to the man who got drunk and violent with you, right?” asked attorney Camille Vásquez.