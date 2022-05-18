Travis Barker reappears in public without Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker returned to the recording studio after his marriage to businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian in a courtroom in Santa Barbara, California in an intimate ceremony.

Just two days after legally making his relationship with the oldest of the Kardashians official, the Blink-182 drummer was seen on the phone while preparing to work on music in Calabasas, California.

For your recording session, Travis Barker wore a short-sleeved The Rocky Horror Show T-shirt that revealed the tattoos on his forearms, black pants and a matching pair of leather loafers and completed his look with dark sunglasses.

The “In My Head” hitmaker, who was also seen drinking a bottle of Boxed Water Is Better was seen in public, after the photos of newlyweds that he and Kourtney shared on their social networks.

“Til death do us part,” he captioned the photos, in which Kourtney Kardashian is seen sitting on him on top of a black convertible with “newlyweds” in defense before getting in the car and sharing a kiss. passionate.

The couple got engaged in October 2021 and exchanged vows last Sunday before a small number of people, including her maternal grandmother Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell and Barker’s father Randy. After the ceremony, they were seen driving a vintage car.