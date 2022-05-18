Tom Hanks’ unexpected reunion with his castaway friend, Wilson

“WILSON!!!”. Without a doubt, one of the most emotional moments in the film. Cast Away (known in Spanish as Castaway) is where we find the character of Tom Hanks crying uncontrollably in pain when his beloved companion from the desert island, Wilson (a volleyball), goes away in the water.

In what is another movie Robert Zemeckis and Hanks who acts as a serial generator of tears, Castaway centers on Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx executive whose plane crashes into the Pacific Ocean, leaving him stranded on a desert island. There, cut off from all human contact, Chuck will seek to survive in every way (including psychological) where he will rely on his handmade volleyball friend, Wilsonso as not to feel alone.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker