Tom Cruise was emotional when he heard Lady Gaga’s song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the great unknown of the box office this year: some believe that nobody is interested in the sequel to a film from more than 35 years ago, but others believe that only Tom Cruise, action and nostalgia can sell the film and print tickets. For now, one thing is clear: it has given rise to talk, in part because of the over 5 million views (for now) on Youtube of the Lady Gaga song that accompanies the film: ‘Hold my hand’.

takes your breath away

Whether you like it or you don’t like it, you have to admire the implication of Tom Cruise in everything he does: his concern for each project is such that one of his biggest concerns when approaching ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was knowing if there would be a theme that, like ‘Take my breath away’, which played over and over again in the original film, could be a number one and encapsulate the whole feeling of the script in just a few minutes. The key, the star told CinemaBlend, was not trying to improve on Berlin’s song, but making it authentic.

When Gaga came up with that song… it became our soundtrack. What she did became the heart of the film. I called her and said “I don’t think you understand, emotionally…”. I was so worried until I heard that piece, what it does, how it ties into our story emotionally. So it was a real moment for all of us.

“So cry tonight, but don’t let go of my hand, you can cry to the last drop,” Lady Gaga sings in a song said by those who have already seen the movie that is inserted at one point just perfect. Until now, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is having very positive reviews, but it is usually normal in the first passes except for a ‘Morbius’-style catastrophe. Cruise is giving it his all to promote this sequel. Now all that remains is for the public to be interested.