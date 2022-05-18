Tom Cruise, the phoenix actor of the film industry | TRENDS

US actor Tom Cruise returns to Cannes on Wednesday for the first time in 30 years to present “Top Gun: Maverick,” and while the film industry has changed a lot since then, its box-office power remains mostly intact.

It’s a rare case of longevity in Hollywood, where superheroes have progressively replaced actors as the main focus of the industry.

The last time Cruise was in Cannes was in 1992, for the premiere of the ill-fated “A Horizon Far Away” with his then-wife Nicole Kidman.

Cruise was then a star, but just one more in Hollywood.

Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis were other names that shone with their own light in a film industry heir to the great icons of the past.

“Cruise is unusual in that he has managed to retain that commercial clout even as the studios are dominated by superhero movie franchises.”, explains Paul McDonald, a professor at Kings College London, a specialist in the media sector. “It’s especially notable given that he will turn 60 this year.“, Explain.

According to the specialized site The Numbers, the 39 films that Cruise has shot as a leading actor have grossed nearly $8.5 billion worldwide.

“ Top Gun: Maverick ” could gross up to $390 million in the US alone, according to Box Office Pro.

Critics have been generous with the film, a sequel that tends to be a risk for the studios.

According to IndieWire, Cruise is “the last Hollywood movie star of its kind, short but larger than life”.

Danny Ramírez, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman with director Joseph Kosinki on the set of “Top Gun: Maverick”

career with ups and downs

Cruise’s star seemed to fade in the early 2000s, when rumors swirled about his ties to the controversial Church of Scientology.

The Hollywood machine was changing, and independent stars were less profitable than superhero brands.

“Batman is the perfect example of the change that happened around the 2000s, when franchise movies took over. For half the movie or more, [el actor] it is covered with a mask; people don’t really care who’s behind it, whether it’s Robert Pattinson or Ben AffleckMcDonald explains.

Cruise managed to bounce back and present himself as some kind of real-life superhero.

“Part of his mystique is the fact that he does his own stunts: he flies planes, jumps buildings.”, adds this expert.

“It’s hard to watch without thinking: is there anything this guy can’t do?”, adds Paul Dergarabedian, from the media analysis website Comscore.

From left to right: Tom Cruise (Maverick), Danny Ramirez (Fanboy), Miles Teller (Rooster), and Monica Barbaro (Phoenix) in actual flight scenes in “Top Gun: Maverick”

a space cruiser

Cruise has two more new installments of the successful “Mission: Impossible” planned in 2023 and 2024, possibly followed by a movie that could be shot in space.

“The big movie theater chains love Tom Cruise because his whole life is dedicated to the movie experience. His films are conceived and executed with the big screen in mind.”, points out Dergarabedian.

“I have produced between 30 and 40 films”, pointed out the actor recently to Empire magazine. “I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs.”

That devotion has put him at odds with the studios that co-produce his movies: Cruise sued Paramount last year for giving the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” only a 45-day window in theaters, before moving it to TV platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For all these reasons, Cruise falls very well in Cannes, which is currently resisting giants such as Netflix or Disney +.

“When you commit to a project, the result is beautiful, that is the artist that we are going to receive” in Cannes, the general delegate of the Festival, Thierry Fremaux, explained to the press on Monday.