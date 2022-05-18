Tom Cruise, the phoenix actor of the film industry

Cannes (France) (AFP) – US actor Tom Cruise returns to Cannes on Wednesday for the first time in 30 years to present “Top Gun: Maverick,” and while the film industry has changed a lot since then, its box office power remains mostly intact.

It’s a rare case of longevity in Hollywood, where superheroes have progressively replaced actors as the main focus of the industry.

The last time Cruise was in Cannes was in 1992, for the premiere of the ill-fated “A Horizon Far Away” with then-wife Nicole Kidman.

Cruise was then a star, but just one more in Hollywood.

Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson, Bruce Willis were other names that shone with their own light in a film industry heir to the great icons of the past.

“Cruise is unusual in that it has managed to retain that commercial clout even when the studios are dominated by superhero franchise movies,” says Paul McDonald, a professor at Kings College London who specializes in the media industry.

“It’s especially remarkable given that he will be turning 60 this year,” he explains.

According to the specialized site The Numbers, the 39 films that Cruise has shot as a leading actor have grossed nearly $8.5 billion worldwide.

“Top Gun: Maverick” could gross up to $390 million in the US alone, according to Box Office Pro.

Critics have been generous with the film, a sequel that tends to be a risk for the studios.

According to IndieWire, Cruise is “the last Hollywood movie star of its kind, short but larger than life.”

career with ups and downs

Cruise’s star seemed to fade in the early 2000s, when rumors swirled around his ties to the controversial Church of Scientology.

The Hollywood machine was changing, and independent stars were less profitable than superhero brands.

“Top Gun: Maverick” could gross up to $390 million in the US alone, according to Box Office Pro Robyn Beck AFP

“Batman is the perfect example of the change that happened around the 2000s, when the franchise movies took over. For half the movie or more, [el actor] it is covered with a mask; people don’t really care who’s behind it, whether it’s Robert Pattinson or Ben Affleck,” explains McDonald.

Cruise managed to bounce back and present himself as some kind of real-life superhero.

“Part of his mystique is the fact that he does his own stunts: he flies planes, jumps buildings,” adds this expert.

“It’s hard to watch without thinking: Is there anything this guy can’t do?” adds Paul Dergarabedian of media analysis website Comscore.

a space cruiser

Cruise has two more “Mission: Impossible” installments scheduled in 2023 and 2024, possibly followed by a movie that could be shot in space.

“The big movie theater chains love Tom Cruise because his whole life is dedicated to the cinematic experience. His movies are conceived and executed with the big screen in mind,” says Dergarabedian.

“I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies,” the actor recently told Empire magazine. “I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs.”

That devotion has put him at odds with the studios that co-produce his movies: Cruise sued Paramount last year for giving the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” only a 45-day window in theaters, before moving it to TV platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For all these reasons, Cruise falls very well in Cannes, which is currently resisting giants such as Netflix or Disney +.

“When he commits himself to a project, the result is beautiful (…), that is the artist that we are going to receive” in Cannes, the general delegate of the Festival, Thierry Fremaux, explained to the press on Monday.

© 2022 AFP