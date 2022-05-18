Tom Cruise explains why he decides to risk his life for art and the importance of going to the movies

A crowd filled the Debussy theater at the Grand Palais this morning at the Cannes Film Festivalpatiently waiting for an hour under the scorching French afternoon sun where the festival director, Thierry Fremauxwould host the event in honor of movie superstar, Tom Cruise.

The actor was at the festival to premiere his new film Top Gun: Maverickthe long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic directed by Tony Scott. However, the actor was surprised, since the contest organized a special presentation where he reviewed his career and, as if that were not enough, they surprised him with the delivery of an honorary Palme d’Or. Before introducing it, the jury prepared an emotional montage of the most memorable scenes of the actor and his career, to the rhythm of “Also sprach Zarathustra” from Richard Strausswhich was iconically used by Stanley Kubrick in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker