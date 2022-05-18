Tom Cruise explains why he decides to risk his life for art and the importance of going to the movies

A crowd filled the Debussy theater at the Grand Palais this morning at the Cannes Film Festivalpatiently waiting for an hour under the scorching French afternoon sun where the festival director, Thierry Fremauxwould host the event in honor of movie superstar, Tom Cruise.

The actor was at the festival to premiere his new film Top Gun: Maverickthe long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic directed by Tony Scott. However, the actor was surprised, since the contest organized a special presentation where he reviewed his career and, as if that were not enough, they surprised him with the delivery of an honorary Palme d’Or. Before introducing it, the jury prepared an emotional montage of the most memorable scenes of the actor and his career, to the rhythm of “Also sprach Zarathustra” from Richard Strausswhich was iconically used by Stanley Kubrick in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Tom Cruise, today in Cannes to receive his honorary Palme d’Or

The montage then closed during the famous lip sync sequence of Risky Business and the audience erupted in a wave of frantic applause as soon as Cruise took the stage, receiving a standing ovation. Following the retrospective nature of the montage on the actor’s truly incredible career, with an emphasis on his passion (and madness) for constantly breaking down the barriers of the film craftTom used the panel to talk about everything he’s learned from working alongside the industry’s most acclaimed directors, cinematographers and producers, including Paul Thomas Anderson, Ridley Scott, Brian DePalma, Steven Spielberg and the already mentioned Stanley Kubrick.

Regarding the latter, the interpreter recalled having worked with the legendary director, considered by many to be the best filmmaker in historyin the 1999 erotic psychological drama, Eyes Wide Shut (Eyes wide Shut). “We spent a lot of time talking about different lights and lenses and the tone that he wanted in the film. He wanted everything to be unsettling… in his own style, and it was something we had to figure out,” the actor said of Kubrick and his work in the movie he starred in with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut

Continuing with the memory of his impressive filmography, the actor of Jerry Maguire He stressed that he has always “had incredible moments in his life”, which led him to understand how the business works. “I’ve been studying and learning all the wayCruise continued. He also alluded to the importance behind every detail in a production, and how constant learning helps serve the audience. “Preparation is everything. People do not know the work behind it. And I don’t want them to see it. I just want you to experience the world we created through the screen”.

When asked if Paramount asked him to consider releasing Top Gun: Maverick on his streaming platform during the pandemic, the actor said that he would never allow the long-awaited sequel to debut that way: “That was never going to happen,” the star who should have won the Oscar for his role in Magnolia. “I love my audience. I make films for the public… I make films for the big screen”Cruise said.

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes

Talking about why he decides to constantly put his life in danger for the stunts and stunts in the films of the franchise Mission Impossibleas well as in the new Top Gun: MaverickCruise responded humorously: “Nobody ever asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance?’“. The actor also recalled how as a child he used to jump from the roof of his house using a sheet as a parachute.

Cruise always wanted to do Mission Impossible, and was confident in its potential for show business and action movies, despite being told by friends that this was a “terrible idea” since it is based on a television series. “I always thought there was something I could do and wanted to push the form of artI thought: ‘How can I immerse the audience in a movie with this kind of action? And how can I entertain them? What I can do?’“.

Top Gun: Maverick poster, in theaters around the world from May 25

As for what lies ahead, Cruise said, “I always know there’s another story. I’m always thinking about the future, thinking: ‘What’s next and what’s next?'” We know that the superstar will release the final two installments of the saga of Ethan Hunttitled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (Part One & Two), and that he plans to shoot a movie in space with the help of the twitter tycoon Elon Musk.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in theaters around the world next week, starting Wednesday, May 25.

