Tom Cruise continues with his drama in ‘Mission Impossible 7’: now his car is stolen

Tom Cruise has added a new chapter to the eventful filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7’, this time in Birmingham. The popular actor has traveled to the British city and there he has seen how some criminals stole his car, a spectacular BMW X7 of more than 100,000 euros that luckily for him was recovered just a few hours later. The vehicle was parked outside the Grand Hotel, but some thieves used a scanner to clone the remote’s signal and were able to take it awaywhich left Cruise really “crazy”, as published by the British press.

police officers they found the car hours later about six kilometers from the place where it was taken, but all the personal objects that the actor kept in it, and that were valued at several thousand eurosThey had been stolen. At the moment, the authorities have not managed to find the thieves and have not commented on the progress of the investigation.

The actor’s arrival in Birmingham has caused a stir even within the police department, in fact, some officers have posed with him and posted it on the body’s official account. “I promise you, this is not retouched“, they wrote, in addition to making several puns with the name of the winner of three Golden Globes.

A cursed shoot

The theft of the vehicle has not been the first mishap suffered by Tom Cruise in the filming of a movie that seems cursed. Last year, specifically in February and when the cases of COVID-19 began to increase in Italy, they had to suspend the recordings they were carrying out in Venice. Just a few weeks later, the data from the global pandemic was heartbreaking and greatly conditioned the shooting.

As if that were not enough, and after resuming work, they had to suspend it again due to a positive among the technical team last June. All this a few months after Cruise exploded against two other workers who did not respect the safety distance. In addition, this week the actor had an improvised landing in a private garden of a Baginton family due to the closure of the Coventry airfield.