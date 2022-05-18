Tom Cruise blockbuster movies

TABASCO.- After several months of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie “Top Gun Marverick” will finally hit the big screen, marking the return of actor Tom Cruise to acting.

Film that will be presented tomorrow at the Cannes Festival, in which Cruise will be recognized for his career.

For this reason, while we wait for the premiere, Grupo Cantón prepared a special in which we present the films that Cruise has been successful at the box office.

Which also increased the histrion’s fortune. Tom currently has a net worth of 570 million dollars, placing him in the third richest actor in the world, in the first place is the actress Jami Gertz with a heritage of 3 billion dollars, while in the second the actor Shah Rukh Khan with a fortune of 600 million dollars.

We do not want to distract you any more, that is why we invite you to get to know the highest-grossing films of the also film producer. Which is your favorite?

1.- Minority Report

Year 2002.

Collection: 358 million 372 thousand 926 dollars.

The public enjoyed this story about criminals who are caught before committing the crime and police officers who, inevitably, discover the errors in their system.

2.- At the edge of the morning

Year 2014.

Collection: 370 million 541 thousand 256 dollars.

Impossible aliens, dream armor and an unleashed Emily Blunt were the perfect ingredients for Cruise and time travel to amuse us.

3.- Mission Impossible 3

Year: 2006.

Collection: 397 million 850 thousand 012 dollars.

Although the third installment of the film saga convinced and gave the special agent a team of colleagues from which he has not taken off again, this is the least successful.

4.- The last Samurai

Year 2003.

Collection: 456 million 758 thousand 981 dollars.

Through this film, the public entered this story about recovering ancient values ​​thanks to the mythology of the samurai, leaving those who went to the cinema in awe.

5.- Mission Impossible

Year: 1996.

Collection: 457 million 696 thousand 359 dollars.

The mix of intrigue, espionage and action made the adventures of agent Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, applauded by the public.

6.- Mission Impossible 2

Year 2000.

Collection: 546 million 388 thousand 105 dollars.

In this installment, Tom knew how to envelop the public again with his character of agent Ethan, who impacted hanging from cliffs, riding transforming motorcycles.

7.- The war of the worlds

Year 2005.

Collection: 591 million 745 thousand 540 dollars.

In this film, Tom Cruise plays an absent father who must protect his children like never before after the violent alien invasion of Earth.

8.- Mission Impossible: Secret Nation

Year: 2015.

Collection: 682 million 714 thousand 267 dollars.

In the fifth adventure of Ethan Hunt, the director played by placing the actor in places, attached to a hook as he did in the previous installment.

9.- Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Year: 211.

Collection: 694 million 713 thousand 380 dollars.

The applauded sequel united the main team, offered us a good lesson in action scenes and knew how to weave it into an entertaining and functional plot.

10.- Mission Impossible: Fallout

Year: 2018.

Collection: 791 million 115 thousand 104 dollars.

Agent Hunt once again proved that he still strives to stay one step ahead of the villains, and as far-fetched as his tricks were, they worked.