Toluca officially announces the incorporation of Jean Meneses

The Chilean striker will reinforce the Red Devils for the 2022 Apertura, arriving from León where he met coach Ignacio Ambriz

The Chilean striker Jean Meneses became a new element of the Red Devils of Tolucaannounced the Mexican team through social networks.

Meneses He has been a stellar piece during his time in León, but in the last tournament he did not achieve the same regularity that he had in the past, so he was acquired by the Red Devils as reinforcement for the next Opening 2022.

The soccer player signed a contract for the following three years and it is pointed out that the agreement between both squads was almost 5 million dollars.

The announcement of the arrival of Meneses a Toluca It was given before the friendly match between the Red Devils and Bayer Leverkusen, which finished third in the German Bundesliga this season, at the Nemesio Díez Stadium in the Mexican capital.

Meneses became the desired player for Ignacio Ambriz, who directed him during his time in León, where he found the best soccer level of the South American, for which he became a priority for what will be his second season at the head of the Red Devils.

This will be Meneses’ second team in Liga MX. With León he participated in 151 commitments and scored 22 goals with 22 assists. He previously served at Universidad de Concepción and San Luis de Quillota in Chile.

The emeralds and mexiquenses quickly reached an agreement for the almost 30-year-old soccer player, however, what stopped the negotiations were the player’s economic claims, which in the end were resolved to wear the scarlet shirt.

The winger also has the ability to play as an attacking midfielder or midfielder, a role he has played at times in his professional career.