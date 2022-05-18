Today’s Matches: Toluca vs. Bayer Leverkusen, live the friendly match between Diablos and Aspirins; live result

Live Score: Toluca 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen | Friendly match



Min 56 | Toluca 1-0 Bayer | Toluca finally manages to leave his area. Leo Fernndez approaches three quarters of the field, he has two teammates open on the wings, but decides to try his luck and sends the ball to row number 40.

Min 52 | Toluca 1-0 Bayer | Bayer started the second half better and has Toluca in their midfield. The Germans want a draw.

Min 48 | Toluca 1-0 Bayer | The game was stopped for a few moments by a cloud of smoke that invaded the pitch from the stands, just behind Luis García’s goal.

Min 46 | Toluca 1-0 Bayer | The German team made a couple of moves in their lineup.

Min 46 | Toluca 1-0 Bayer | Start the second half. The Red Devils are winning the game with a goal from Pedro Canelo at the Nemesio Dez.

minute 45 | Toluca 1-0 Bayer | The first period ends. Toluca already wins it by the minimum.

Min 43 | Toluca 1-0 Bayer | GOOOL!!! Pedro Alexis Canelo does not forgive. He wins the back of the German defense, cuts off an opponent and defines cross and low to open the scoring.

minute 38 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Luis García saves the Devils. He leans to the left to ward off danger.

minute 37 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Toluca had the goal in a counterattack from the right, from where a center came to Leo Fernndez, who appeared unmarked on the left, but did not control the ball well and let the great opportunity go when he had an open frame.

minute 32 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Haret Ortega stays very close to scoring an own goal. He slides into the small area to cut off a cross from the right and the ball slides dangerously past the left post.

Min 29 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Leverkusen is wrong at the start. Leo Fernndez comes alive and was very close to getting behind the defense to do damage.

minute 25 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Azmoun takes a long shot that Huerta deflects dangerously, finishing the ball in a corner kick for Bayer.

minute 20 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | The Devils knock on the door again. A shot from distance came close to becoming the first goal of the night, but Lennart Grill once again saved Bayer.

Min 19 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | The party begins to open. The two teams have already approached the goalkeepers.

Min 14 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Toluca’s response was immediate. Alexis Canelo appeared alone in the center of the area, he finished off, but goalkeeper Lennart Grill prevented the score.

Min 13 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | First arrival of danger of the Teutonic team. A long shot from Sardar Azmoun threatened to slip into the net, but Luis García sent in a corner kick.

Min 11 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Bayer Leverkusen waits for the Devils standing well back, with a lot of order.

Min 8 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | The Red Devils already took possession of the ball. They seek to create spaces to arrive with danger.

Min 5 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | Leo Fernndez’s first attempt. Scarlet attempted a long shot that crashed into a German defender.

Min 3 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | The two teams are studying each other, analyzing the unemployed, with the firm intention of going forward in search of the goal.

Min 00 | Toluca 0-0 Bayer | The international friendly match between Toluca and Bayer Leverkusen begins. Nemesio Dez wears his best clothes for this football party.

Toluca announces the arrival of Jean Meneses to the team



Minutes before starting the friendly with Bayer Leverkusen, Toluca announced the hiring of Chilean Jean Meneses to the team from Len.

Confirmed alignment of Toluca



This is the team that commands Ignatius Ambriz to the court.

Confirmed alignment of Bayer Leverkusen



This is the equipment to use Gerardo Seaon in the Bombonera

Leverkusen is already warming up



Bayer Leverkusen is already on the pitch to perform warm-up movements.

Dressing rooms and uniforms, ready



Toluca and Bayer Leverkusen they have the uniforms ready with those who will jump onto the field.

They sell the Bayer shirt



As part of the party and international friendly, Toluca’s official store will also is selling the Bayer jersey for those who want to take it as a souvenir.

The Devils welcome the German team



The Mexican team welcomes the Teutonic team, with the idea of ​​it being a party on the pitch

Bayer is already in the Bombonera



Pavel Pardo, present as ambassador of the Bundesliga



The former Mexican soccer player, Pavel Pardo, is present at the Nemesio Dez as Bundesliga ambassador with the joy of having Leverkusen in Mexico, facing Toluca.

Pavel He played two years at Stuttgart in Germany with which he was league champion in 2007, in addition to winning the UEFA Intertoto Cup with Bayer.

The Nemesio Dez, with sold out tickets



The match between the Red Devils and Bayer Leverkusen has caused great expectation among the fans and sold out tickets are announced at the Nemesio Dez.

Welcome!! be y’all to this international friendly match in which the Red Devils of Toluca will do the honors to Bayer Leverkusen of Germany, which is on tour in our country, as part of the celebration of 100 years of the German pharmaceutical company in Mexico.

Nemesio Dez Stadium will be the venue for said confrontation, in which the choriceros will be the hosts of one of the teams with the greatest tradition of the Teutonic country

Those directed by Ignacio Ambriz they are preparing and arming themselves for what will be the Opening 2022, after failing in their attempt to shine in Clausura 2022, in which they did not even qualify for the playoffs.

On this occasion, they will hold an international duel very tall against a Bayer that finished third in the Bundesliga, trailing only champion Bayern Munich and runner-up Borussia Dortmund, earning him his ticket to the next UEFA Champions League.

