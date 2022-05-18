TMW – Tebas: “Mbappé to Real? Juventus bought Ronaldo and Italy didn’t grow”

tmw

“Mbappé to Real Madrid? If he arrives it will help us, but it’s not just a question of players.” To say it is the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, intervened in a meeting in Seville on the sidelines of the Europa League final. “The economic growth of a Liga is not only given by who you can buy. You have to have a project behind it. Italy for example had the possibility, thanks to the government, to have a better statute to buy better players. It happened with Cristiano. Ronaldo, yet he has not grown. You must have an adequate situation, you cannot think of improving only with the players. They can buy anyone: Haaland, Mbappé, Ronaldo. Yet he will not grow. “

On the results of the LaLiga teams. “Sometimes clubs play at a certain level for a limited period. But we are lucky enough, just look at the results of the last few years. I don’t know what will happen later, but we had teams in the final, in the semifinals. In the last few seasons we have had extraordinary years. Winning the Europa League, but also reaching the semi-finals in the Champions League is not at all simple, it seems but it is not. We must not forget that we are above the Premier League on the ranking, and it is calculated on the results. We are happy to achieve certain successes “.

On the World Cup in Qatar. “When you organize certain things, you should think correctly that the players are paid by the clubs. We have 90-95 international players who will play in Qatar, this risks breaking La Liga economically. We are thinking of organizing friendlies, the Smartbank (the second division) will continue. There were five players from the second division to the World Cup in Russia, the teams will be penalized “.

On the decisions on the Superlega. “I think nothing will happen. Because it would have a not only legal but also a political aspect. I don’t think a ban is necessary, but if one wants to compete in his own cup, he can do it but he has to compete in that. It seems logical to me that he cannot play in all leagues. Does Real Madrid want to compete here? Juve here? Barcelona? But they compete there, not in other competitions “.