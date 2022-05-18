Tiktoker refutes Amber Heard’s statement in court about how she covered bruises with makeup | TV and Show

A tiktoker criticized the order of the routine that Heard assured that she used to cover the injuries with which she was left after being injured by Depp, assuring that said order would not be able to avoid showing the injuries.

This Monday and after a week of recess, Amber Heard returned to the stand at the trial where her ex-husband Johnny Depp accuses her of defamation. Then, the actress referred to the blows that she would have suffered from her ex-partner and how she hid them for years with makeup.

Then the interpreter Aquaman He showed a series of photographs where he is injured with bruises, specifically, from the day he arrived at the court to sign the divorce, where his beaten face is seen.

In between the chat, Heard was asked about her makeup routine. “I get up and wash my face. I put on a moisturizer that has a bit of pigment in it and then I put on foundation, which has a UV filter. I put both on and then add concealer and walk out of my room,” she narrated.

It was then that, in order to deepen their history, they consulted if he changed his routine when he had bruises or cuts due to Depp’s assaults.

“Normally, I was photographed leaving my home by the paparazzi. So I was always in charge of covering everything. No woman wants to walk around with a bruise on her face,” she asserted.

Amber Heard’s routine

According to the actress, the first thing she did when she was attacked was to use ice on the affected area to avoid swelling.

“If there were bruises, I put the base first, obviously. So I put corrector for then, over all that, put on my bruise kit”He commented to explain his words.

“I am not referring to a theater kit that emulates bruises, but to a kit of color correctorsbut what I call my bruise kit ”, he asserted.

It was during this that Heard received a blemish concealer from makeup brand Milani. “This is what I mean. It’s a color corrector kit, obviously not exactly the same as the one I was wearing, but It’s what I used to wear all the time.”he explained.

“You have to use the color according to what your bruise has. So at the start it’s immediately red, so you use the opposite color from the color palette, at that point, green,” she recounted.

After that, when talking about violet tones, asserted that “more reddish or orange tones are used”.

However, different TikTok users questioned the actress’s statements regarding makeup.

This time, a video has gone viral, a tiktoker named @ananfia criticized the order of the routine you mentioned to erase the bruisesensuring that this would affect the finish.

@ananfia Don’t follow my aunt Amber Heard’s makeup tutorials 🙃 #makeup #makeuptips #makeuphacks #maquillaje #johnnydepp #deppvsheardtrial ♬ Perfect Day (From “Legally Blonde”) – Fuchsia Boom Band

Likewise, among other videos, they show Heard giving her explanation while showing how to correct a black eye bruisefirst using the yellow color, then a pink one to later seal with base.

@lordeedge #johnnydepptrial #blackeye #makeuptutorial #amberheardnakeuptutorial #court ♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod

This It is not the first time that Amber Heard’s statements have been questioned regarding the makeup she uses.. This is because in April of this year she claimed that she carried with her, throughout her relationship with Depp, a blemish corrector from the Milani makeup brand.

However, a Tiktoker assured that this product began to be marketed in 2017despite the fact that the alleged attacks started in 2016.