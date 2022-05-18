This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in her first movie in 1993

that’s how it looked Angelina Jolie in its first movie in the year 1993 and at age 7 when he landed his first role in a film co-written by his father. And it is that, the American actress began very small and has a wide repertoire of film productions as well as a showcase full of awards, including Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG.

This is what Angelina Jolie looked like in her first movie: Cyborg 2

The actress born in Los Angeles, California, on June 4, 1975, in addition to her career in the cinema, has also stood out for her humanitarian work. For this, she was a special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. This is how continuously, until today, Angelina Jolie visit refugee camps around the world.

