This is the male haircut that triumphs in 2022

A gentleman’s haircut, in the shape of a cone, degraded, original and versatile, which began as a symbol of urban rebellion and has become one more “guest” of street style, red carpets and football fields. . We talk about the haircuttaper fade, the one that gradually fades towards an extreme and that triumphs throughout the world. There are variations to make it look better for different face shapes or hair types. And César Parra, director of the gentlemen’s room Homine Madrid, clarify to Out of series the details on this cut that refuses to leave the streets.

César Parra, has been in hairdressing since he was 17 years old, always in gentlemen. Their vocation It comes from his father, a retired barber. He has trained and worked at Grupo Rizos and Barbera Blackstone, until setting up his own salon Homine Madrid, where he continues to apply his knowledge and grow professionally. With this professional background 30 years old, acknowledges that the taper fade it is a cut that, at its core, is permanently in demand.

What is its origin?

Its origin dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, some actors from Hollywood They already had this cut, not as aggressive as we see today, but using the base of the cut, nape and very short sideburns, and making a decrease or degraded to the upper area, where the longest hair is left. Actors like Humphrey Bogart, James Dean, Kirk Douglas already wore it in their movies, and more recent ones like Robert Downey Jr. Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Gosling or Leonado DiCaprio, too.

Brad Pitt, one of the most famous actors and who wears the cut taper fade.

How many types of Taper Fade cut are there?

There are so many taper fade such as hair types, taper fade curly, afro, curly, straight, low, long, etc. depending on what type of hair be done.

For what male profile is it recommended?

This type of court, Thanks to its great versatility, it can be worn by all kinds of people and ages, being able to choose a more aggressive gradient starting from a shaved off in its shortest part or choosing a long base where we will resort to a few more lines softenedbut where we will go making a gradient anyway.

Actor Ryan Reynolds.



When and why did it become fashionable?

“In the 2010s, beginning with fashion hipsterThe men returned to the barber, to recover the place they had lost in unisex hairdressers, where they have not come to feel entirely comfortable and where they could not express their concerns. Now, in the hairdressers and barbers of gentlemen yes they request and demand without any kind of modesty the look that they want.

Why is it still one of the most demanded?

something happens or stops be fashionable when everyone wears it. And the fade Shaved head has been with us for a long time now… but with him it’s like with women. beards, they will never go out of fashion, the only thing that will evolve towards other lengths. Now, less and less aggressive gradients are being asked for, and more long gradients. Also with a machine, but starting from 1 or 1.5 centimeters in length.

Irish boxer Connor McGregor.



How often do you have to touch up the fade cut?

The shorter this cut is, the sooner you have to come to touch it up since it loses its shape. And the longer, the longer the effect lasts.

Sergio Ramos.



Does the client know that this cut is called a fade?

Many customers ask for a gradient and others ask for a fade Unspecified. Is he professionalthrough conversation with the client and the corresponding advice, when he performs one technique or another and one type of taper fade or another.