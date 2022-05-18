This is the luxurious mansion where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will live

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck seems to be going from strength to strength. Since they resumed their romance in April of last year, the singer and the actor have not been separated for a moment.

Day ago, Affleck made a trip to Spain to visit Jennifer, who is in Gran Canaria filming The Motherhis new movie which will debut on Netflix later this year.

The truth is that the couple seems more consolidated than ever and ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to the TMZ site, the duo of lovers could soon get a new love nest.

Bennifer, more in love than ever

Depending on the site, jlo and ben could become the next owners of a luxurious mansion of 20 thousand square meters in the Bel-Air, Los Angeles area. According to sources, the property has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. It also has multiple kitchens, cinema, gym and much more.

Sources close to the couple indicate that at the moment there is no definitive agreement regarding the purchase of the property, since some issues remain to be resolved. If the purchase is finalized, the star duo would pay the modest sum of 50 million dollars to get hold of the property.

It also transpired that the plan is that the whole family together live there. That would include Lopez’s two children, the twins Max Y Emme, (14) fruit of her relationship with Marc Anthony; as well as the Affleck’s children and Jennifer Garner, Violet (16), Seraphina (13), and Samuel (10).

You have to remember that JLo and Affleck previously dated between 2002 and 2004, when they called off their engagement. From there, each one continued with her life, until in April of last year they met again, after the breakup between the singer and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

