This is the inside of the incredible mansion that Sofía Vergara bought in Los Angeles: it has an elevator and 10 bathrooms

World-renowned for her talent, Sofía Vergara is one of the most famous and best-priced Colombian actresses in the United States. She played Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family for 11 years, and is currently a jury member for America’s Got Talent. Besides her, followed by Shakira, she enjoys her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As if that were not enough, in 2020 she reached the top as the highest paid actress in the world with a fortune of US $ 43 million, according to Forbes. With such a colossal amount and like many of her celebrities, she invested part of it in real estate and bought a dream mansion in Los Angeles.

Together with her husband, the American actor Joe Manganiello, they bought a house valued at 26 million dollars that same year, when the initial price of the property was four million dollars more. The house is located in Beverly Park, one of the most luxurious communities in the Californian city and has a lot of security, according to El País. Also, among her neighbors are Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Sylvester Stallone, Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

Sofia Vergara’s mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles (Credit: Video capture)



The mansion, built in the late 1990s, measures nearly 1,600 square meters, not counting the uninhabitable areas of the property, which according to Variety magazine, would be 12,000. Among the previous owners of the property are the Hong Kong billionaire Diana Chen and the former baseball player Barry Bonds.

The stove of Sofía Vergara’s mansion has parts made of gold (Credit: Video capture)



The elevator inside the house is the least surprising. The entire house is decorated in the Tuscan style, with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The entire space is covered with marble floors and pillars and arches are distributed, and most of the walls are painted in light colors, which gives it a greater feeling of spaciousness.

In a video circulating on social networks, you can see the interior of the mansion. It enjoys a dining room designed for 12 people, decorated with crystal chandeliers. For its part, the kitchen offers state-of-the-art appliances, onyx countertops, a large breakfast room and a stove from the renowned and historic La Cornue brand, which looks like a real jewel and even has gold finishes.

As if that were not enough, it has a large gym full of mirrors and a movie theater with twelve reclining leather seats and a curtain for the screen; all decorated with paintings.

The property has its own multi-purpose court (Credit: Video Capture)



Being set in Tuscany, the property has a fountain at the entrance and a significant number of olive trees planted in its green areas. In Los Angeles, a swimming pool is essential to cool off, and less so in Vergara’s house, which has a Greek inspiration, and a Jacuzzi and a multipurpose sports court are added.

This is not the first mansion that the actress has in Los Angeles. In 2014, she bought another one for almost 9.5 million dollars and it was in it that she spent the mandatory isolation period for Covid-19 in 2020 with her husband.