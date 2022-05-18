This is how handsome Sofia Vergara’s son looks

Sofia Vergara She is recognized for her participation in the television series “Modern Family”. The Colombian, who has been living outside her country for many years, has triumphed as a star in Hollywood and has established herself as one of the people’s favorite actresses. Although lately there is someone who is stealing her glances… it is her son Manolo.

The actress, who is currently married to joe manganiellohave a son from her first marriage to José Luis González, whom she met as a teenager and in high school. Two years after the wedding they broke up.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker