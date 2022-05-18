This is how handsome Sofia Vergara’s son looks

Sofia Vergara She is recognized for her participation in the television series “Modern Family”. The Colombian, who has been living outside her country for many years, has triumphed as a star in Hollywood and has established herself as one of the people’s favorite actresses. Although lately there is someone who is stealing her glances… it is her son Manolo.

The actress, who is currently married to joe manganiellohave a son from her first marriage to José Luis González, whom she met as a teenager and in high school. Two years after the wedding they broke up.

Who is Sofia Vergara’s son?

The son from Sofia Vergara is named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and is 30 years old. She inherited her mother’s beauty, her lime allowed her to venture into the world of fashion and work as a model. Although she has also been interested in audiovisual production and acting. He is the founder and owner of the company CANINI by Baguette, which is dedicated to making and making all kinds of accessories for dogs..

Through his Instagram account, he shares his daily life, although he does not expose himself too much. It only gives a small screenshot of what you are doing or shows activities you are doing. It is evident that He is passionate about travel, who loves dogs and who likes to share family moments.

A few years ago he studied and graduated in Film Direction and Production. Passion that she has been able to develop through the two reality shows that she has carried out: “Vergaraland” and “Mi vida con Toty”, a program where she told what her mother’s day-to-day was like.

Today he is focused on modeling and acting, although always with a super low profile, since he prefers not to attract flashes and be able to lead a normal life, without scandals.

Sofia Vergara’s son from head to toe

Dark skin, brown eyes, bushy eyebrows and full lips. That’s how it is Manolo Gonzalez Vergarawho in his networks is shown as a simple boy, who likes to have a good time and have fun.

Source: Instagram @sofiavergara | Sofía Vergara is very close to her son through her social networks

We have always seen him with short hair, although from time to time he tries to renew his appearance by giving his hairstyle a different style. He usually adds round glasses and caps to his aesthetic, two accessories that favor him a lot.

But beyond his physical appearance, we must highlight the great style, although classic, which always looks good and makes him look great.

What do you think of Manolo Gonzalez Vergarathe son from Sofia Vergara?