this is all you need to know

The 30 best historical photos of the Cannes Film Festival

The most loving couples in Hollywood

One of the most anticipated events of the seventh art has just started its 75th edition. Yesterday, the first most recognized personalities of cinema moved to the French Riviera to attend this new meeting of the Cannes Festival and pay homage to cinema in style.

From yesterday until May 28, the city of Cannes, in the south of France, will see more than 200,000 great guests parade down its red carpet who, for the first time in two years, will be able to celebrate the festival with its entire physical format and recover the spirit of the past to recognize the films and screenings that have had the most merit and success on an international scale.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What premieres at Cannes 2022

Among the competition selection, names such as Kristen Stewart or Vigo Mortensen for their performance in the film Crimes of the Future either Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong also for their leading roles in Armageddon Time, which is in the official competition. Also in this same category stand out, compete: Stars at Noon, Showing Up, Holy Spider, Close, Eo,Frère et Soeur, Heojil Kyolshim, Le otto Montagne, Leila’s Brothers,Les amandiers, Nostalgia, Pactifiction, RMN, S., Tori et Lokita, Triangle of sadness, Un petit frère, Walad Min Al Janna or Zhena Chaivkovskogo.

In the rest of the categories, some names resonate strongly, such as the one out of competition, Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks or Thee Thousand Years of Longingwith Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.

Who will be the jury at Cannes 2022

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

More than 40 years in the world of cinema are what guarantee who will be the president of this year’s jury for feature films, French actor Vincent Lindon which won the Best Performance Award at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for The Loi du Marche (The Measure of a Man) by Stéphane Brizé and managed to become the interpreter of the main role of Titan by Julia Ducournau, Palme d’or 2021.

In cinéfondation and short films, the vice president will be Yousry Nasrallah, in Un certain regard, the presidency will be Valeria Golino, and in Cámera D’Or, the presidency will belong to our emblematic homeland actress, Rossy de Palma.

How and when to see the Cannes festival

Filmmakers, actors and different workers in the film industry will return the glamor to the red carpet of the event that can see live and streaming from the festival’s own website.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io