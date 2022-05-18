This high-end Samsung further sinks its historical low

Share

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G plummets to 580 euros on Amazon, a good opportunity to get a high-end at the best price.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G not only is it an excellent buy for those looking for a high-end mobile at the best price, but also for those who prefer more compact smartphones than usual. We are not talking about this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G by chance, but because its price plummets to 580 euros in amazon in the 8GB+128GB version.

Although it is a 2021 phone, still a great buy thanks to its excellent quality screen, the waste of power of its Exynos 2100 processor, its complete camera system and its good autonomy. The official price of this Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is 859 euros, so you save about 260 euros if you buy it on Amazon. It is a unique opportunity never been so cheap in the shop.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is characterized by being the most compact model of the entire family. Have a thickness of 7.9 millimeters and a weight of only 171 grams, so you can already imagine how comfortable it feels in the hands. If we add the curvature of its sides, we can specify that it offers a pleasant grip. Another important detail to keep in mind is that the model on offer is the gray one.

You can also expect a high-quality screen from this Samsung mobile, which is what the firm has accustomed us to. It’s about a 6.2-inch AMOLED-panelwith resolution FullHD+refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus. This is where the fingerprint reader is located to unlock the terminal in the blink of an eye.

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G you can carry out any task you have in mind, its processor will take care of it with ease samsung exynos 2100. You will be able to browse the Internet, view social networks, play games or edit photos without power problems. Of course, this model has long updated to android 12 with the latest version of One UI.

Our protagonist is also a good buy if you care about photography and video. Equipped with a 12 MP wide angle camera, a 12 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 64 MP telephoto at the rear, with a 10 MP front lens. On the other hand, you can record 8K video at 60fps.

The last section that we must know is the one related to autonomy. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G mounts a 4,000mAh battery, sufficient capacity to reach the day of use. It’s compatible with 25W fast charge15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, but the charger not included in the box. At Amazon, the official Samsung 25W charger drops to 15 euros.

