They show it to us with their looks

Victoria Federica of Marichalar and Borbón does not stop. King Felipe’s niece is already quite a instagramer professional and every day he proposes a look different that we want to copy. If yesterday he showed off his abs with a outfits of an ideal of absolute trend, today he has given us “long teeth” with a monkey denim ideal.

And what does he have in common with Selena Gomez? The Spanish brand Mango. Victoria and the actress are two in love with the new collection of the Catalan firm and they show it to us with their outfits.

Denim fabric is a classic that never fails. And Victoria Federica has enchanted us with this short-sleeved denim jumpsuit with front zipper, whose price is 49.99 euros. A classic that never fails, and that has been combined with an ideal brown bag. A model with a short handle that can also be worn as a crossbody bag. Le Tanner.





Selena has attended the ABC Disney Upfront 2022 in Basketball City that has been held in New York and He has looked so ideal with a suit of the latest trend. A two-piece formed by jacket cropped with jewel buttons and a vanilla-colored mini skirt made of cotton blend fabric whose price is 80 euros. The price of the skirt is 29.99 euros and that of the jacket is 49.99 euros. An outfits which has been combined with white rooms.





Photos | @vicmabor, Mango