They ask for a pedestrian stop in front of the Faculty of Medicine

Poza Rica Ver.-(Vanguardia de Veracruz) Students from the health sciences faculty of the Veracruzana University, request a pedestrian stop in front of the institution as they consider it necessary, in dialogue with municipal authorities they agree to postpone the blockade of the Lázaro Cárdenas boulevard, which They had scheduled for this Wednesday at 12:00.

Students from the different health careers explained that they asked the municipal authorities, by official letter, for a pedestrian stop in front of the school, so that the cars that travel on Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard give way to the educational community, a request that was made more than three months and they had not received an answer.

Given this, they made the decision to block the boulevard this Wednesday at 12:00 noon, but after talking with municipal authorities who came to the faculty’s facilities, and promised to build the stop as soon as possible, the young people decided to postpone the movement.

The stop already existed in that place, but almost a year and a half ago it was removed because it was considered not to be functional, given that two traffic lights were placed one block ahead, at the height of the prosecutor’s offices, however, they comment that far from being seen beneficiaries have been severely affected because motorists do not stop in that place where a large part of the student community travels.

They said that, in the first instance, they had thought of a pedestrian bridge, but aware that it is not feasible, they accepted the City Council’s proposal for the top, which will also have water outlets so that it does not accumulate in times of rain.