The weight of talent, premiere in Peru: when will the film with Nicolas Cage be released? | Peter Pascal | Films

Despite being one of the biggest Hollywood stars, Nicolas Cage left his fans worried about his vision of the industry. However, the actor has resumed his film projects and his new film is about to be released in Peru. Is about “The Weight of Talent” a plot in which he plays himself, in a somewhat decadent version.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker