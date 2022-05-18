The weight of talent, premiere in Peru: when will the film with Nicolas Cage be released? | Peter Pascal | Films

Despite being one of the biggest Hollywood stars, Nicolas Cage left his fans worried about his vision of the industry. However, the actor has resumed his film projects and his new film is about to be released in Peru. Is about “The Weight of Talent” a plot in which he plays himself, in a somewhat decadent version.

But, he will not be the only name that viewers will recognize, because the cast also includes the very same Peter Pascalwho has gained great recognition in recent years thanks to his participation in “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is made up of Tiffany Haddish, the Spanish artist Paco León, Demi Moore, Neil Patrick Harris, and many more.

In “The weight of talent” will also be Pedro Pascal from “The Mandalorian”. Photo: Filmaffinity

“The weight of talent” – official synopsis

Creatively dissatisfied and drowning in debt, Nicolas Cage is forced to accept 1 million dollars, in exchange for attending the birthday party of a fan who claims to be the biggest fan of all fans: Javi (Pedro Pascal).

Things change unexpectedly when he is recruited by the CIA to help catch his obsessive admirer, who is not what he seems, forcing him to reincarnate his most iconic and beloved characters, in order to save himself and his own from this complicated entanglement.

His career prepared him to live this moment; now he must play the part of his life: to be Nicolas Cage.