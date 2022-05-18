The two centrals of the League for which Chelsea sighs

The Chelsea prepares different movements in relation to the preparation of the squad led by Thomas Tuchel. Therefore, in Stamford Bridge They have put on their work overalls to carry out the great maneuvers of this summer market. And it’s time to value an insistent goal on your shopping list.

As pointed out Goal.com, Jules Koundé (23 years old) is once again a priority for this colossus of premier league. defensive pillar of Seville of Julen Lopetegui, his bond with the six-time Europa League winner expires in 2024. A central defender who is also delighting FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

José María Giménez and Jules Koundé focus their eyes

The aforementioned source assures that it has become a priority issue for Todd Boehleynew owner of the Blues. Thus, the London team will undertake the transfer of the Frenchman as soon as said purchase process is closed. All this, of course, to make up for the sensitive losses of Antonio Rüdiger (29 years old) and Andreas Christensen (26 years old).

Koundé is the one chosen to more than support the central axis of Chelsea’s rearguard, although we must not lose sight of Jose Maria Gimenez (27 years old). Marshal of the Atletico Madrid, has been diminished on more than one occasion by the scourge of injuries. Finally, the alternatives of Josko Gvardiol (20 years old, RB Leipzig) and Presnel Kimpembe (26 years old, Paris Saint-Germain) are monitored.