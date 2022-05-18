the supermodel hugged the rapper

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni met sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid during the 2022 Met Gala in New York. The meeting between the Ferragnez and the two top models took place during Cardi B’s after party. On the occasion, Gigi unexpectedly hugged Fedez. The children of Chiara and Federico Lucia were not present, who remained with their grandparents in Milan. The Met Gala 2022 is one of the most famous fashion events internationally. The event is annual and its development is aimed at raising funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala is a must for any fashion culture lover. Numerous stars attending the Met Gala can’t wait to show off their trendiest clothing and accessories. Each edition of the Met Gala has a specific theme and that of 2022 had Guilded Glamor as its topic.

Met Gala 2022: the Hadid sisters are also present

To the Met Gala 2022 Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were also present. Chiara Ferragni knows the two famous top models very well. The Milanese influencer has had the opportunity several times to interact with the Hadid sisters during fashion events in Milan and the three participate together in every fashion show as if they were old friends.

In this regard, Fedez has never hidden that he esteems Gigi Hadid. Whenever Zayn Malik’s wife is in Milan, the rapper never misses an opportunity to joke with his wife Chiara about the desire to take pictures with Gigi. The only obstacle is that Fedez would not know a word of English and would therefore have difficulty interacting with the supermodel.

It follows that at every meeting, the 33-year-old is forced to ask his wife for help so that she can get close to Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid hugged Fedez

However, something seems to have changed and Fedez has managed to interact with Gigi Hadid, finally, without the intermediation of Chiara Ferragni. After the gala evening, in fact, the Ferragnez met the Hadid sisters during the Cardi B.

When Gigi saw Federico Lucia he immediately hugged him on his own initiative. The rapper was surprised and at the same time delighted by Gigi’s gesture, claiming that he was “very badly” there. To the delight of Fedez fans, the funny scene was shared by the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram profiles.

The absence from the concert on May 1st

Being a New York, Fedez was unable to attend the May 1st concert held in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome. On the soc, ial, Chiara Ferragni’s husband had affirmed, with a veil of irony, that he could not attend the event because perhaps the invitation had been lost. Ambra Angiolini, on the stage of the Concertone, read Fedez’s message and finally greeted him with a “He is Fedez, hello Federicooo”.

