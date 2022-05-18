The Spanish adaptation of the 2022 Nicolas Cage film does not eliminate references to Catalonia

Publications shared more than a thousand times on social networks since May 3, 2022 ensure that the Spanish adaptation of the film starring Nicolas Cage, entitled “El peso del talent” (“The unbearable weight of a huge talent”, in Spain) , would have replaced the references to Catalonia with others from Mexico. According to some users, it would be a case of “Catalanophobia”. However, the Spanish version maintains the references to Catalonia, respecting the script as it was released in English.

“In the original version there is talk of the kidnapping of the daughter of the president of Catalonia. In the Spanish version she becomes the daughter of the president of Mexico, because the Spanish public must be kept well informed”, reads a tweet next to the poster for the film starring American actor Nicolas Cage. Users on Facebook (1, 2) also echoed this supposed change in the adaptation of the feature film.

Similar content about the film also circulates in Catalan (1, 2) in which it is called “Catalanophobia” the fact of removing all references to this region in the Spanish version.

Screenshot of a Twitter post, made on May 10, 2022

The film, which premiered on April 22, 2022 in the United States, tells the story of Nick Cage, an actor with a debt of 600,000 dollars who is forced to accept a financial offer to attend the birthday of a billionaire fan of his. This action comedy includes all kinds of plot twists. The protagonist ends up being recruited by a CIA agent to rescue the daughter of the president of Catalonia.

Some users cited the web pages specialized in cinematography FilmAffinity and IMDb to point out that, instead of the daughter of the president of Catalonia, the kidnapped character was the daughter of a Mexican politician.

A search of the Wayback Machine, a tool for retrieving web content published in the past, turned up a record from FilmAffinity on December 25, 2020, which reads in the film’s synopsis: “The CIA informs him that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel boss who has kidnapped the daughter of a candidate for the presidency of Mexico”.

Contacted by AFP Factual, the executive director of FilmAffinity, Pablo Kurt, assured that the first version of the film file was created “just announced the project” in 2020, as usual, and that they translated the synopsis of the version “in English that all the North American media put in 2020”. “It seems that during filming the script was changed and it was decided to change a Mexican politician for the daughter of the president of Catalonia” Y “Obviously no one notifies this change anywhere”.

Until the beginning of May, the description of the plot with the character of the “Mexican politician” appeared on many film and media websites (1, 2). For his part, Kurt told about said film: “When we learn that there is no Mexican politician in the film, the file is edited and the official synopsis of Cinépolis, the main chain of cinemas in Mexico, is put on, because there was still no official Spanish synopsis”. The CEO of the movie page also stressed that “all controversy is completely foreign to FilmAffinity”.

The Spanish distributor of Cage’s film is Diamond Films Spain. One of its communication managers told AFP Factual that it is “false” that in the Spanish version the original reference to the President of Catalonia has been replaced. The distributor’s press spokeswoman attributes the confusion on networks to the fact that “In an initial script, it was going to be shot in Mexico and therefore the president was going to be Mexican. Later this was changed by the president of Catalonia and by the location in Mallorca”.

The AFP verification team found this original script of the 2019 film in which several mentions of Mexico were made, as the press officer of the film’s distributor pointed out.