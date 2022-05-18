The series from the creator of Yellowstone that will star Sylvester Stallone

Currently, there is a name that is shaking up the Hollywood industry and seeking to dominate it. After making a name for himself in the movies with the acclaimed screenplays for Hitman, Wind River Y Hell or High Water (for which he was nominated for an Oscar), Taylor Sheridan saw an opportunity to revive the western from television and the result was a success.

In 2018, the filmmaker created, wrote, directed and produced Yellowstone for the Paramount Network, the television drama in which he stars Kevin Costner. The fiction follows the dutton familyowner of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which is in conflict with the Broken Rock Indian Reservation and a national park.

Kevin Costner along with the cast of Yellowstone (available on Paramount Plus)

The western led by Costner was critically acclaimed over the years, but from the beginning it became an audience favorite, breaking rating and views records and inspiring 4 spin-offs. Of the latter, only one of them is available, 1883 made by Sam Elliott. The other three are in production; 6666 will take place today at the Four Sixes Ranch; 1981 will follow John Dutton in his youth (with a Kevin Costner digitally rejuvenated); Y 1932 will follow the Hutton family in the depression era, with Helen Mirren Y Harrison Ford behind the camera.

However, Paramount announced this morning the premiere of Sheridan’s next series (estranged from the Dutton family), which will star Sylvester Stallone. fiction will be called tulsa king will premiere on November 13 of this year, with two episodes, which can be seen after the debut of the fifth season of Yellowstone. The rest of the chapters will consequently be released every Sunday.

As announced by the producer, tulsa king follow the kingpin of the New York mob, Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to settle in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Related news

With your best interests in mind, the character played by the legend of Rocky Balboa will slowly build a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, AC Peterson Y Garrett Hedlund.

Taylor Sheridan along with Kevin Costner

Sheridan will serve as creator and executive producer of the series alongside Sylvester Stallone. In the cover story of the April 20 issue of Variety, the mind behind Yellowstone said he came up with the idea for the show, wrote the pilot and got himself Rambo join aboard, all in about a week.

“I was talking to a producer, during COVID,” he says. “Everyone is going crazy. I was wondering about ideas. I said, ‘Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting television show is to take a really fascinating character and place him in a world that we know nothing about‘”.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!