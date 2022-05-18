The secret that keeps Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom together

On August 26, 2020, I arrived in the world Daisy DoveBloomthe first daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The couple was ecstatic and connected like never before thanks to the secret that even today keeps them together.

“Orlando and I are going to couples therapy. We like it because it keeps us in tune”she said on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast, hosted by Chelsea Handler.

