The secret that keeps Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom together

On August 26, 2020, I arrived in the world Daisy DoveBloomthe first daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The couple was ecstatic and connected like never before thanks to the secret that even today keeps them together.

“Orlando and I are going to couples therapy. We like it because it keeps us in tune”she said on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast, hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

After a brief separation in 2017, the singer and the actor decided to resume the bond and cultivate it with the help of a therapist specialized in couples, who still visit today and that, as he confessed during the interview, it is to whom they owe the harmony and synchronicity that reigns between both.

Today, they share the upbringing of Daisy Dove without neglecting their professional careers or the couple’s passion, key to keeping the couple’s flame burning and not neglecting each other.

Perry and Bloom with Daisy Dove and Flynn, son of the actor and Miranda Kerr

“your couplesin general, see the best of youbut also your worst selves because they are there to be your mirrors. Resentment towards each other and vice versa can become very strong when we are both working so hard. And, although I thank God for having been successful and being in the spotlight, when you want to return to being normal in the domestic sphere, where you have a daughter and other obligations, it is not something easy, you have to learn to be different again . Large and small scale,” she added.

Related news

Engaged since 2019 and parents for just over a year, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are not afraid to face their fears to bring out the best in each other and strengthen their relationship. “I I think we are having a lot of success with this work”, he concluded.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!