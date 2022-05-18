The Rock and training with Olympic athletes

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hit the gym with Olympians Lindsey Vonn and Bella Wright in a training video on Instagram.

in a training video on Instagram. How much exercise do you have to do according to your age

50 foods rich in protein to gain muscle

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has turned 50 in the physical prime of his career and regularly posts clips of his epic workouts from his fully equipped home gym, which he calls the famous “Iron Paradise.” In the actor’s latest IP drop, he is joined for a training session by two Olympic alpine skiers along with fitness trainer Ariel Belgrave.

In the video you see Lindsay Vonn, who retired as a professional skier in 2019 due to injury, and Bella Wright, who is part of the 2022 USA Ski Racing Team, performing back squats on a Smith machine, with Johnson as the spotter. “Iron Paradise is no joke,” Johnson wrote in the caption, adding that neither are Vonn, Wright or Belgrave.

This isn’t Vonn’s first visit to the Iron Haven: the four-time World Cup champion, who is known for going deep into her own conditioning routine, previously joined Johnson for a workout alongside Jersey Devil PK. Subban, saying at that time: “Name a better training partner… I’ll wait.”

This latest collaboration between the movie star and the professional athlete has come under the umbrella of Johnson’s latest Project Rock apparel line with Under Armour, which includes an expanded number of activewear options for women and children, as well as for men. Several of the training shirts carry motivational slogans that will be familiar to anyone who’s spent even a fraction of time on Johnson’s Instagram, including: “Made in the Iron Paradise,” “Hard Work Never Stops,” “Blood Sweat Respect,” “Hardest Worker in the Room” and “100 Percent Effort & Guts”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io