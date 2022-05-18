the reasons of medical specialists for not occupying vacancies in the IMSS

Insecurity and the distance from jobs are the main causes that Mexican medical specialists cite to reject the vacancies that the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) offers throughout the Republic and the reason why it has to be fired. hand of foreign health professionals, said Jorge Alcocer Varela, federal Secretary of Health.

In a report on the situation of availability of places for medical specialists in Social Security, there is a vacancy of around 510 jobs: 287 for IMSS-Well-being doctors and 2,391 for professionals in the Ordinary IMSS.

However, the official commented, these vacancies have not been filled for more than 3 years, which has made it difficult to serve the population in remote parts of the country and in conditions of poverty.

Alcocer Varela criticized that the country’s doctors do not have a feeling of solidarity with the inhabitants of Mexico who live in conditions far from the cities and their right to medical care is violated.

“Doctors allege insecurity in principle, but they also do not seek to be in remote parts of the country, where they forget what is the main feeling and right that patients have to be treated wherever they are, and this is what the why you have to resort to other modalities such as hiring from abroad”, pointed out Varela.

During his visit to Cuba two weeks ago, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed with the government of Miguel Díaz Canel to hire 500 medical specialists as part of the strategy to provide health services to all entities in the country, even in places as far away as the communities in the Mountain.

According to the federal Ministry of Health, Mexico has around 135,000 certified medical specialists, which according to the criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO), are equivalent to 107 specialists per 100,000 inhabitants.

“There was, as you can see, from 119 to 107, a decrease, due, among other things, to the pandemic and the lack of recertification, among other reasons,” said the federal official.

According to international organizations, to provide optimal care, around 230 doctors are required for every 100,000 inhabitants. Only Mexico City exceeds this estimate by having 385 specialists per 100,000 inhabitants.

Veracruz, with 52 specialists, Oaxaca, with 51, Tlaxcala, with 49.4, Guerrero, with 37 and Chiapas, with 32.2, are the states with the fewest medical specialists per 100,000 inhabitants.

Currently, in training, the country has reserves of 13,725 general practitioners who are about to present their professional exams and provide their services.

About 5,500 do the health internship of the Ministry of Health, in its hospitals, while 7,095 in the Mexican Institute of Social Security, and 1,130 in the ISSSTE.

“But we also have an important reserve of active students from the ‘Benito Juárez’ Welfare Universities and the University of Health, respectively 7,842 and 1,200, which constitute the 9,042 students of the Medicine career,” he stressed.

