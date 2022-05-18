The Parisian makeup that you can copy Ana de Armas

She doesn’t appear as much as other actresses, but when she does, Anne of Arms It’s news all over the world. Whether it’s her stunning appearance on the red carpet with a Angelina Jolie style dressfor brand new top haircut chic or for his upcoming and controversial film about the life of Marilyn Monroe. What is clear is that the actress of Cuban origin is the perfect style reference if you are from the club of those who prefer styling and basic makeup with a sensual touchlike the one she wore at the latest fashion event that brought together dozens of familiar faces.

In the hands of the expert brush and brush, Melanie Inglessisthe ‘Bond girl’ has shown once again that in simplicity is the key to success, either in terms of FASHION or beauty. A few hours ago she appeared in the city of San Diego (California) to witness in the front row the parade Cruise 2022-2023 of one of its leading brands, Louis Vuitton. Important event in which she has coincided with some professional colleagues such as Phoebe Dynevor, Emma Roberts and Chloë Grace Moretz, and in which it has premiered makeup that never goes out of style.

As expected, behind this simple make up, We could say that the star inspiration that has guided the make-up artist and Ana has undoubtedly been the one that Parisian girls usually wear for special days: luminous skin, with an emphasis on rosy cheekbones, long lashes, and red lips. This feminine and romantic symbol instantly provides a sophisticated touch that also enhances the light tan of the first few weeks in the sun.

But it has not been the only Frenchified detail that we find in this navy blue and black lookthe combination that popularized Yves Saint-Laurent the last century. After the delicate makeup that you can copy today, her rcasual pick suitable for beginners, which is also governed by the ‘rules not rules’ that galas have in common. It’s about a high ballerina bun that has provided a more casual image to the whole, a proposal from the renowned hairdresser Jenny Cho who also works with celebrities like Lucy Boynton, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner Y Jung Jung.