The outrage over the sartorial appropriation of the Kardashian culona

But do you realize how lucky we are? What era without real problems and with excesses of free time that allow us to play around with imaginary problems is this? But do you ever think about our grandmothers?

Monday night there was the ball that every year, at the Metropolitan Museum, allows celebrities from all over the world to show us how reckless the choices of their costume designers are. If you don’t know that fashion is very important, stop reading right away because you and I have nothing to say to each other.

In Strega comanda colore (Mondadori), Chiara Tagliaferri’s narrator descends from the province to become an adult in Rome, the city where less people know how to dress (and, in turn, the less they know how to eat, the less they know how to speak, the less they know how to think). She was a girl who cut out the pages of fashion magazines (the twentieth century, which she misses), she is a woman who goes to flea markets to look for hidden preciousness: she marks every drama or joy of her formation with purchases to wear or to collect. (If you think the world could be more important than discovering a Saint-Laurent that the seller didn’t recognize, you and I have nothing to say to each other).

The great ball of the Met is not for the provincials who love clothes: it is for the provincials who pride themselves on not loving them. That every time they see the images of a fashion show they sigh “but who wears that stuff”; and that every year, faced with a voluptuous freak, they can get excited convinced that they will be the ones to reveal to the world that this is a freak, because certainly all those millionaires were not aware of the extravagance with which they were dealing.

Every year at the Met there is a scandal to play with, one minor scandal, and this year the scandal was Kim Kardashian. Not because she was on her first social outing with Pete Davidson (being with such a hideous thing obviously only outrages me); because she was wearing the dress of Marilyn Monroe, the one in which Marilyn, two months before killing herself, she sang “happy birthday” to the president of the United States, John Kennedy.

The dress is considered a historical relic, it could not be changed, and Kardashian did not fit in it: she had to lose seven kilos in three weeks, or so she said (let’s not tell the truth we other than our twelve followers, it seems naive to me was sworn testimony a statement from Kim Kardashian about the diet she went through to get into Monroe’s dress).

Two well-ordered lines have formed on the internet.

Those indignant because as he dares to touch Marilyn’s dress, he should never have put it on, he will certainly have ruined it, as he allows himself, this scoundrel, this without talent, this postmodern not sacralized by a premature death.

And those outraged because saying you lost seven kilos to get into a dress makes girls anorexic. Adults who have passed school cycles and obtained certifications of their being able-bodied and literate seriously say that a psychiatric illness is caused by the fact that a worker who puts on clothes for work reports that she has been on a diet for three weeks to put on a dress.

The stole Marilyn wore on her shoulders on the evening of Kennedy’s forty-fifth birthday, Kardashian kept resting on her hips. A habit? No, an emergency. Second-the-commentators-obviously-anorexic Kardashian was still so big-ass that it was impossible to zip up, and therefore between her waist and butt her dress had remained open on the underlying sheath. The photos in which you see the detail are among the most identifiable in the history of the red carpet: ah, how close we feel, multimillionaire who does not lighten up.

(Years ago, Courtney Love said that she realized she had to go on a diet after taking a photo shoot for the Italian edition of Vogue, she had to leave all the zippers open because no dress closed. posed anyway and they had published it anyway, even though it weighed 87 kilos: “My problem is that I still find myself very cool”).

No one was indignant, as would have happened when Tagliaferri and I were in our twenties, because Kardashian was not disciplined enough, in her fast, to make the lightning go up: we are still the era that invented body positivity and pretends to be very strong. believe in the end of aesthetic standards.

But, what is more serious, no one was indignant at the sacralization of the dress of one who that evening sixty years ago was obviously already very ill and sang drunk and stuck; but, since there is only one black and white film of it and not a thousand Instagram stories that are enough to get us bored, we decided to make it a behavioral model and a holy card, instead of what it is: one who was about to kill herself. At the signs of discomfort of one who then kills herself we remain happily indifferent, but we are ready to project anorexia and other imaginary syndromes on the crowds who should read Kardashian’s statements.

Luckily Kardashian put it on, that dress, we hope it gave him his apparent hunger for life and freed him from the curse of pain. And thank goodness, too, that we have all this free time: our grandmothers, while washing clothes at the river under the bombs of the First World War, had to give up pleasures of the spirit such as indignation over the dress worn by Eleonora Duse.