The Orlando Magic win the first pick of the 2022 Draft
After the completion of the NBA play-in tournament, we knew the 14 teams that would enter the lottery for the 2022 NBA draft. Now, after Tuesday’s lottery drawing, we know in what order they will be drawing.
The top three teams on the board and the bottom three teams in the league this season, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, each had a 14% chance of securing the first overall pick in the lottery. Orlando won the first overall pick for the first time since 2004, when the Magic selected Dwight Howard.
The 2022 NBA Draft order is set‼️
Who should the Magic take at No. 1? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kUg0E5wwQZ
— ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2022
The Pistons, who will pick fifth this year, won the lottery a year ago and selected Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two lottery picks, their second thanks to the LA Clippers’ loss in play-in, and three first-round picks in total to go along with the No. 34 pick in the second round.
First round
1.Orlando Magic
2.Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5.Detroit Pistons
6.Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10.Washington Wizards
11.New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14.Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (via Nets)
18. Chicago Bulls
19.Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)
21.Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz)
23. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers; Nets may defer until 2023))
24.Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics)
26.Dallas Mavericks
27.Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns)
Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (via Rockets)
32.Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (via Pistons)
34.Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Orlando Magic (via Pacers)
36. Portland Trail Blazers
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Wizards)
41. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)
42.New York Knicks
43. LA Clippers
44.Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Detroit Pistons (via Nets)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cavaliers)
48. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls)
49.Minnesota Timberwolves
50. Golden State (via Raptors)
51. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nuggets)
52. New Orleans (via Jazz)
53.Boston Celtics
54. Washington Wizards (via Mavericks)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Heat)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)
58. Indiana Pacers (via Suns)
Note: The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat each lost a second-round draft pick after an NBA investigation revealed premature free agency talk of shooting guards Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.