The Orlando Magic win the first pick of the 2022 Draft

After the completion of the NBA play-in tournament, we knew the 14 teams that would enter the lottery for the 2022 NBA draft. Now, after Tuesday’s lottery drawing, we know in what order they will be drawing.

The top three teams on the board and the bottom three teams in the league this season, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, each had a 14% chance of securing the first overall pick in the lottery. Orlando won the first overall pick for the first time since 2004, when the Magic selected Dwight Howard.

The 2022 NBA Draft order is set‼️ Who should the Magic take at No. 1? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kUg0E5wwQZ — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2022

The Pistons, who will pick fifth this year, won the lottery a year ago and selected Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two lottery picks, their second thanks to the LA Clippers’ loss in play-in, and three first-round picks in total to go along with the No. 34 pick in the second round.

Photo: @ESPNPR

First round

1.Orlando Magic

2.Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5.Detroit Pistons

6.Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10.Washington Wizards

11.New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14.Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (via Nets)

18. Chicago Bulls

19.Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)

21.Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz)

23. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers; Nets may defer until 2023))

24.Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics)

26.Dallas Mavericks

27.Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns)

Second round

31. Indiana Pacers (via Rockets)

32.Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (via Pistons)

34.Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Orlando Magic (via Pacers)

36. Portland Trail Blazers

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Wizards)

41. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)

42.New York Knicks

43. LA Clippers

44.Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. ​​Detroit Pistons (via Nets)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cavaliers)

48. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls)

49.Minnesota Timberwolves

50. Golden State (via Raptors)

51. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nuggets)

52. New Orleans (via Jazz)

53.Boston Celtics

54. Washington Wizards (via Mavericks)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Heat)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)

58. Indiana Pacers (via Suns)

Note: The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat each lost a second-round draft pick after an NBA investigation revealed premature free agency talk of shooting guards Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.