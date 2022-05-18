The oldest man in the world is a 112-year-old Venezuelan

Juan Vicente Pérez began working at an early age as a farmer and during his adulthood he also served as a bailiff to resolve land disputes in the town where he lived, Caricuena.

Juan Vicente Pérez, a 112-year-old farmer of Venezuelan nationalityreceived this Tuesday the Guinness record for the oldest man in the world, after the death of a Spaniard who had the mark.

Born on May 27, 1909 in the city of El Cobre, Táchira state, in western Venezuela, Pérez is officially the “oldest” male person, assured the Guinness World Record, which carried out the verification on February 4.

In 10 days he will be 113 years old. “She has exceptional health and memory. He remembers his childhood, marriage, the name of his brothers, children and grandchildren. He loves being surrounded by family and friends as they tell stories and engage in good conversation,” the organization said in a statement.

Juan Vicente Pérez celebrating his 100th birthday

This man’s secret to a long life, the text added, includes, in addition to hard work and a good night’s rest, “Drink a glass of brandy every day.”

Pérez began working at an early age as a farmer. At the age of 5, he was already helping his parents with the sugar and coffee crops, and during his adulthood he also served as a bailiff to resolve land disputes in the town where he lived, Caricuena.

Juan Vicente Pérez drinking coffee in his room

He was married for 60 years and his wife passed away 25 years ago. From that marriage were born 11 children what did they give to Pérez 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

your family feels “very grateful for the health” that Pérez has, according to one of his daughters, Nelyda.

The man wants to be remembered as a hard-working person, faithful to his wife and his deep religious devotion.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora shows an ornament from the day he turned 111 at his home in San José de Bolívar, Táchira state (EFE/Johnny Parra)



The oldest man in the world was until last January the Spanish Saturnino de la Fuente Garciaborn on February 11, 1909, was also 112 years old and just under a month shy of turning 113.

The oldest living person is a French woman, Sister André and whose given name is Lucile Randonborn on February 11, 1904. She is 118 years old.

Stock photo of Lucile Randon, the oldest living person in the world (St. Mary’s Church/Facebook)

Venezuela already accumulates several other Guinness records, including natural beauties such as Angel Falls, the highest waterfall in the world, or the so-called “Catatumbo Lightning”, the site with the largest number of electrical storms on the planet.

Last November, it reached the record for “the largest orchestra in the world” with its acclaimed Sistema, which gives access to musical education to thousands of children from popular classes.

(With information from AFP)

