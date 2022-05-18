The Most Expensive Villa in America? On sale for 2 thousand bitcoins

They call her “billionaires’ bunker“Precisely because of the guarantee of confidentiality it bears: the”golden prison” from Indian Creek (Miami, Florida) opens its doors to the next celebrity.

The request for the super villa designed by the real estate developer is 59 million dollars Todd Michael Glaser (and colleagues) with club room, swimming pool, gym and personal dock for the yacht.

Where is Indian Creek Island?

There is a place, in the bay of Miami (Florida), where celebrities and prominent personalities live away from the spotlight, tourists and paparazzi.

Call “golden prison” or “billionaires’ bunker”, The island of the famous is a real islet connected to Miami Beach, thanks to a two-way pedestrian bridge.

Refuge of the likes of the couple Beyoncé – Jay Zfrom Ivanka Trump (daughter of the former president of the United States) and the entrepreneur Carl Ichannow inhabited by 40 of the highest profiles of the American jet set (and not only!), Indian Creek Island is back in the spotlight thanks to its new jewel from 59 million dollarsa villa of over 1,500 square meters that extends over a land of more than 5 thousand square meters.

The novelty of which its creator, the real estate developer, is the spokesperson Todd Michael Glaser, and which makes the eyes of crypto addicts shine, is the possibility of concluding the purchase and sale of the millionaire property also – and entirely – with the use of the vital currency par excellence. And of 2 thousand bitcoinsin fact, the latest quotation of the dream villa, but the real estate agents in charge of its sale are keen to let people know that the price can increase depending on the change in the purchasing power of the coin.

This is a record figure that even exceeds the case “Surfside art”, The condominium in which, in 2020, an attic was purchased in cryptocurrencies for a monetary value of 22.5 million dollars.

Certainly a novelty, in the real estate field, that Glaser enthusiastically embraces, looking to the future: “If Gucci accepts bitcoin, so will Todd Michael GlaserHe commented in an interview with Forbes.

The most expensive villa in America

On sale for a record amount of 59 million dollarsthe mansion at 37 Indian Creek was purchased by Glasertogether with three other architects, with the aim of improving it and putting it back on the market at a terrific price (the renovation is still in progress and delivery times vary from 16 to 18 months).

The two-story estate in full modern Miami Beach style is immersed in a wild setting made of palm trees and tropical plants and houses an equipped swimming pool, an ocean-view gym and a large garden, as well as an unspecified amount of bedrooms, a club room and a private dock for the yacht.

Created tailored to the needs of its future guests, the real estate unit fits into the context of theIndian Creek Villageone of the most exclusive areas in America, whose house prices fluctuate between 20 and 25 million dollars (almost 24 million euros).

Bad news for the curious: the Golden island is monitored 24 hours a day by private guards paid by the residents to ensure privacy and tranquility, who control the pedestrian entrance and the one by sea, accessible only to those with a permit.

by Ludovica Russotti