The Mango suit with jacket and miniskirt by Selena Gomez

The American actress and singer wore the must-have combo of the summer and her choice costs much less than you think!

You will have seen them almost everywhere this season, from shop windows to magazine pages, from Instagram stories to proposals from online stores. Who are we talking about? But gods new suits super cute, super chic and super perfect for summer. But don’t think about the classic “jacket + pants”, here the combo becomes more fun and “stylish”! Small “cropped” jackets meet mini skirts effect ladylike to be declined in delicious sorbet shades. Like the apricot-colored mix chosen by the singer and actress Selena Gomezhigh, very high addiction rate!

*** Jacket + miniskirt: the couple for spring summer 2022 ***

Selena he chose, for the Disney Upfront event he was hosting, a suit with short-sleeved jacket bolero effect with pearl buttons and maxi pockets with a mini coordinated. L’ensemble perfect to wear whether you are going to the office, to the university or, why not, to dinner with friends & co.

If desired, they can also wear “separated”, perhaps in “combo” with classic jeans or with a nice white t-shirt!

If you’ve fallen in love with the look of Selena Gomez, we have great news for you: the suit sported by the American singer and actress is not “beautiful and impossible” as you think, quite the contrary!

Apricot-colored cotton jacket and miniskirt are in fact from the brand Mango and have a super “popular” price: 59.90 and 39.90 euros respectively.

You have no excuse: get the Selena’s look!