The macabre diary of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: “I want to tear you apart, devour you and savor the taste”

La history from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp follow amazing. With trial involved, records continue to appear that attract attention. And oh there’s a diary of love… macabre.

The court was shown Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ‘love diary’ in which Both will write to each other. Very surprising. In fact, one of the phrases that has had the most impact is from Heard to Depp at one point: “I want to tear you apart, devour you and savor the taste”, got to write

Amber Heard again accuses Johnny Depp of assault

Amber Heard had previously claimed that during their honeymoon with Depp in July 2015 aboard the Orient Express, he brutally assaulted her. But the court was shown a note from the newspaper of July 22 of that year that read: ‘My husband, happy honeymoon’. The inside cover was a photo from when they were back in Australia after the alleged fight.

In a note dated April 8, 2016, Amber Heard wrote: ‘Sorry I may go crazy. I’m sorry I hurt you. Like you, I can turn evil when I’m hurt.. There’s never a good enough reason to hurt yourself.”

But he also adds at another point in the diary that Johnny Depp was a warm and loving husband. “‘Let me try to fix this, let me try to patch this up. You deserve it. I need you… You are my cornerstone, my heart, my everything. I hate it when we fight…'”

“The only way out of this relationship is death”

The court was shown the real knife that Amber Heard bought from Johnny Depp as a gift in 2012: it has the inscription ‘Until death’. Amber Heard has testified that Johnny Depp used to say that “the only way out of this relationship is death.”