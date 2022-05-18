The Luminous, from Apple TV +, is the series that you must see according to Stephen King

If you haven’t heard of the luminousfrom Apple TV+the opinion of Stephen King about the platform’s new suspense series is going to tell you everything you need to know to give it a try.

And we already know that if there is someone who can recommend titles of this genre, it is the king of horror/thriller novels. But by sharing on his social networks what he thought of The Luminous, he has not only recommended a series, he has also made it clear why right now Apple is the company that best content is releasing.

“This is exactly what it was created for streaming. Terrifying and envelopingwell acted and sumptuously done, is a novel for the eyes and the mind”, these have been the words of King on the luminous from Apple TV+.

The series has had excellent reviews from professionals and also from the publicbut when Stephen King describes a production as “a novel for the eyes and the mind”… Those are big words, of course.

Now you may be wondering what the series is about, who stars in it, how many chapters there are… let’s see.

What is it about

the luminousfrom Apple TV+It is based on the novel The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes and tells the story of Kirby Mazrachian aspiring woman journalist whom His life changes after suffering a brutal attack.

One day he finds out that a recent murder could be related with what happened to him, so he goes to a reporter called Dan Velazquez to help her investigate and discover who was behind his aggression and the crime.