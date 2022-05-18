The long-awaited film “The Weight of Talent” is released in which Nicolas Cage laughs at himself along with the Chilean Pedro Pascal – G5noticias

One of the most anticipated films of the year is “The Weight of Talent”, an ingenious, playful and entertaining action comedy in which Nicolas Cage plays himself and the Chilean Pedro Pascal shines as co-star.

It is a feature film that, since its world premiere, has received enthusiastic acclaim from critics and audiences. In this context, it will be released in Chilean theaters this Thursday, May 19. Distributed by BF Distribution.

“The weight of talent” gives no respite. In less than two minutes we are confronted with an introductory action scene and then straight into the comedy, with Nicolas Cage driving his convertible through the streets of Los Angeles while listening to a Creedence Clearwater Revival song. Playing with his own history, the actor plays himself –under the name of Nick Cage¬– in the midst of an existential crisis. He is separated from his wife (Sharon Horgan), broke financially and has serious problems with his teenage daughter (Lily Sheen). His hope is to be summoned by Quentin Tarantino for a movie but that does not happen.

The turning point comes when his agent (Neil Patrick Harris, “How I Met Your Mother”) offers him a job that could earn him millions of dollars. The mission seems simple: attend a fan’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday. The problem is that it is about a Mexican billionaire who is persecuted by the CIA.

Cage is then recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic screen characters in order to save himself and those he loves. That will be the beginning of an action adventure in which Cage and Pascal will form an unforgettable duo.

“The weight of talent” shines on different levels: it is endearing, it entertains, it is moving, it keeps us attentive as a good thriller and goes further thanks to a solid script and an impeccable workmanship.

PEDRO PASCAL: “Working with Nicolas Cage was a dream come true”

“The process of developing the character was not very complex, because I had to play a fan of Nic Cage and I am a big fan of Nic Cage”, Peter Pascal pointed out. “I know it sounds a little silly, but I didn’t have to do any research because I’d already seen those movies, so when I had to do homework, I would go back to my favorite movies. Working with Nicolas Cage was a dream come true. I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to work with him, it never occurred to me that I would be able to share scenes with him.”

The direction of “The weight of talent” is in charge of the filmmaker Tom Gormican (“The girlfriends of my friends”, “Ghosted”).

“One of the funniest movies of the year, not just for Cage fans,” said IndieWire. “A comedy that has a riotous good time poking fun at Nicolas Cage, celebrating everything that makes him Nicolas Cage,” noted Variety. “For those who appreciate an indiscernible mix of reality, falsehood, vanity, art, self-reflection and pure comedy” – The Hollywood Reporter. “A raucous ride that will leave you with a smile on your face” – Bloody Disgusting. “Funny, original and irreverent satire on Hollywood, where the Cage-Pascal duo shines in an exceptional way” – Cinema Premiere.

In theaters throughout Chile from this Thursday, May 19.

Nicolas Cage is desperate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. On top of that, he has a very strained relationship with his teenage daughter and is deep in debt. These debts force him to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who is a fan of the actor's work in his previous films, with the intention of showing him a script he has been working on. As he bonds with the man, the CIA informs him that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate. After this, he is recruited by the United States government to obtain information.