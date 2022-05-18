the last purchase has an absurd cost

Bugatti passion for Cristiano Ronaldo, the latest purchase really has a crazy cost: the details of an accessory that leaves you speechless

He is among the highest paid sportsmen in the world and looking at the luxury he has surrounded his life with, it is easy to believe it. Cristiano Ronaldo he is certainly not just any footballer and his salaries prove it.

The Portuguese champion is also a great lover of motors and his garage is full of luxury cars: Ferrari, Rolls-Roycebut also Lamborghini, Maseratione McLaren Senna and still other racing cars. Among the cars in the possession of the former Juventus there is no shortage of Bugatti and it is precisely to the French house that Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest crazy purchase is linked. It is an accessory with a price that is certainly not accessible to most people that the Portuguese wears with great pride.

Ronaldo wanted to surprise his fans again with a decidedly out of the ordinary purchase: a one million euros. It is a model Jacob & Co Chiron made to measure and personalized with the initials CR7.

A watch that, as the name suggests, is a tribute to Hypercar: the normal version, produced in a limited edition, has a cost of 300 thousand dollars, while the customized and tailor-made model for the player should have a value of around one million euros, as already stated. But what is special about this watch? In addition to the initials CR7, the real ‘treasure’ is hidden inside.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chiron watch: it has a Bugatti engine

To make the Jacob & Co Chiron wanted by Ronaldo there is the case studded with diamonds, but not only. Going to appreciate the internal mechanism, obviously left in sight, we notice a decidedly familiar shape for those who have a certain practicality with Bugattis.

The clock mechanism, in fact, replicates the Bugatti Chiron’s W16 engine. In detail, all the parts replicate the movement of the car engine, although obviously in this case the energy released moves the hands.