‘The Hunger Games’ prequel casts Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

The Hunger Games could not miss in the era of cinematographic multiplicity. ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents‘, the prequel to that story that focus on the character of Coriolanus Snowthe terrible villain behind those macabre games that in the movies starring Jennifer Lawrence brought to life Donald Sutherland. Here, for obvious reasons, the person responsible for embodying the character will be someone younger, and now we know that it will be Tom Blyth (who appeared in Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood) in charge of getting into the skin of this complex character that generated real hatred among the stalls. But that, in turn, turned him into a famous villain.

“Coriolanus Snow is many things: a survivor, a loyal friend, a killer, a boy who falls in love quickly and an ambitious young man to the core. Tom’s version of the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he became transforms into the tyrant he would become,” explains Francis Lawrence, director in charge of the last three films from The Hunger Games.

What to tell Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents?

The prequel adapts the book of the same name and will be released, if all goes well, next November 17, 2023. The film will take place several decades before what is seen in The Hunger Games, with a Snow who had not yet become a tyrant. The 18-year-old is assigned a tribute from District 12 in the tenth edition of the games, and must act as a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, who tries to help her as much as possible to survive this dangerous challenge.

We’ll see how Blyth does in this fieldsince it is not that he is a very renowned actor and the role that has been assigned to him is very remarkable, taking into account that it could give rise to many more products within this fiction.