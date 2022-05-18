the goal that no one expected. Terence Hill proud of him

Raoul Bova. Who won the share and listen competition of the evening of May 10, 2022? Let’s find out together the data on the preferences of the Italian public

Yesterday, May 17th, the seventh episode of the acclaimed series went on Rai Uno “Don Matteo” by title “The faults of others” with Raoul Bova as a new protagonist. The 2018 action film was broadcast on Rai Due “The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness” with Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders and Bill Pullman. We have seen on Rai Tre “White paper”: current events and news told by Bianca Berlinguer.

Canale 5 proposed the comedy thriller film “The girls of Wall Street” of 2019 with Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B And Julia Stiles. Italia 1 has broadcast a new episode of the investigations de “Hyenas” by title “The Hyenas present – A country of sly”. On Rete Quattro the appointment with the hottest topics of current affairs, politics and news continues with “Out of the core”; at the helm Mario Giordano.

Raoul Bova. Listen to TV during the day May 17, 2022: who won the share competition?

On the evening of May 17, 2022 there is absolutely no match: the thirteenth season of “Don Matteo” with the new protagonist (Raoul Bova) dominates all the other programs: totaling 5,872,000 spectators equal to 30.6% share. Surely also the previous interpreter, the divine Terence Hillis proud of the result.

In second place we find Canale5 with a large gap with the film “The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business” which involved 1,808,000 spectators with a 10.1% share.

Let’s find out the other data:

Italy 1: “The Hyenas present – A country of sly” – 1,404,000 spectators with 10.4% share.

Rai Tre: “#White paper” – 900,000 spectators equal to a 5.2% share.

Rai Due: “The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness” – 1,092,000 spectators equal to 5.7% share.

Network Four: “Out of the core” – 724,000 spectators with 4.9% share.

Nine: “Men in Black” – 351,000 spectators with 1.9% share.

La7: “Tuesday” – 1,010,000 spectators with 5.7% share.

TV8: “Revenant – Revenant” – 191,000 spectators with 1.1% share.