The girls of Wall Street, Channel 5 / Jennifer Lopez at the top in this Scafaria film

The film Land Wall Street girls – business is business It was a great success with audiences and critics and for many Jennifer Lopez manages to give the best of herself in this film, in fact they define it as an Oscar performance. She the actress is also one of the producers of the film and she says she was fascinated by the project because she embodies a story of power and greed, telling another point of view, that of those who would like the challenge to be on an equal footing. . The place where most of the scenes in the film took place is one where the pole dance dancers perform, a real sport that requires strength and agility, as stated by one of the leading actresses, who was had to train for hours to be able to play the part. Even Jennifer Lopez, despite being a great dancer, has undergone many hours of training and in order not to skip any hours of exercise, she always carried a portable pole with her even when she was traveling. Cardi B, on her debut as an actress, claimed that before becoming a successful singer, she had robbed many men and performed as a stripper numerous times.

The Wall Street girls business is business is “more Ocean than Wall Street, a Lopez-centric film that is content to entertain the public at high levels”. Ilaria Ravarino promotes the film with three stars out of the five made available by MyMovies and specifies: “Jennifer Lopez has excellent shoulders in this film, a co-star cornered by her colleague’s friendly fire, all sewn onto Ramona’s body and his lap dancer vaults, to the movements of the nape of the neck and hair, to crooked smiles, to the legs wrapped in boots that cannot be worn by the rest of mankind. If there is a she-wolf in this film, it is really her ”. In the Overview Giorgio Crico then explains: “The director of the film told Variety what it was like to make this film ‘They were all very excited to see the world through the eyes of women’”. The girls of Wall Street business is business is the film of the prime time of Channel 5, click here for the live streaming. Click here for the trailer video.

The girls of Wall Street business is business is an American film of 2019, a perfect mix of comedy, thriller and drama, which will air on Canale 5 today, May 17th, from 9.20pm. The film is based on an actual event and taken from The New York Magazine 2015 article: The Hustlers at Scores. Directed and written by Lorene Scafaria, the main actors are: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart. The beautiful soundtrack includes many cult songs ranging from R&B to dance to Indie pop and includes songs by Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

The history of The girls of Wall Street business is businessset in New York, tells of a group of strippers led by a gorgeous single mother named Ramona, who decide to work together to carry out an ingenious scam against some very wealthy clients, especially Wall Street agents and brokers. Among her girls, Destiny stands out, a girl who lives with her grandmother and takes care of assisting her. Her work as a stripper allows her to make it to the end of the month without worries, even if the managers of the club exploit her as they demand a percentage of her on her earnings. When she meets Ramona, her life takes a different turn, in fact the woman is very experienced and daring and thanks to her character she manages to keep all customers at bay. Charming and shrewd, Ramona attracts everyone to her because she is a very good pole dancer. The woman has a big heart and therefore, displeased with Destiny’s situation, decides with her colleague and friend to teach her all the tricks of the trade, in addition to the art of seduction.

Ramona also succeeds in making the girl understand how to recognize the various types of customers and exploit their weaknesses thanks to her charisma. Unfortunately, in 2008, the New York stock market crashed and their securities began to waver. We need to devise a plan and so Ramona decides to teach her colleagues and friends how to react in the face of such adversity, because in such a system, only the one who manages to cheat better wins, otherwise you are crushed. The plan is to rob their richest clients, the men of Wall Street, guilty of robbing the most honest citizens. Between sex, drugs and alcohol, the girls manage to deceive all their men, putting in place a dangerous business that unfortunately is soon exposed.

