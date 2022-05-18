The film that brings together Nicolas Cage and the Chilean Pedro Pascal opens this Thursday

“The weight of talent” is one of the most anticipated feature films of the year.

The film where Nicolás Cage will play himself cIt will feature the co-starring role of Pedro Pascal, a Chilean actor who has recently been in several interesting projects, including the series adaptation of the well-known video game The Last Of Us. the weight of talentthe name of the feature film that will feature this promising duo, will focus on being an entertaining action comedy.

In Chilean movie theaters, the premiere of this film will be this Thursday, May 19. The direction of the film is in charge of Tom Gormican, who also participated in My friends’ girlfriends Y ghosted. The plot of this feature film will revolve around the story of Nicolas Cage, who will be played by himself under the name of Nick Cage and with an existential crisis that is beginning to be a problem.

In relation to his participation in this film that is a reflection of Cage’s life, Pedro Pascal stated that “The process of developing the character was not very complex, because I had to play a Nick Cage fan and I am a huge Nick Cage fan. I know it sounds a bit silly, but I didn’t have to do any research because I had already seen those movies (….)».

In addition, the Chilean actor added that “Working with Nicolas Cage was a dream come true. I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to work with him, it never occurred to me that I could share scenes with him.